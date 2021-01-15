Napa County Master Gardeners: The pros of perennial vegetables

One of the reasons I really enjoy having fruit trees is that they are perennials: they give back a lot for relatively little effort. You can get the same benefits from perennial vegetables.

The most common perennial vegetables for our area are artichokes, asparagus and bunching onions (scallions). Others that are highly suited to our Napa Valley climate are cardoon (a relative of artichokes), tree collards (also known as tree kale or walking stick kale), walking onions (also called Egyptian onions) and nopales (prickly pear cactus pads).

Additional options include sunchokes (Jerusalem artichokes), perennial arugula (caution: it self-seeds readily) and miner’s lettuce (claytonia). In our climate, miner’s lettuce acts like a self-seeding annual, but it is a perennial in areas where it receives sufficient moisture.

In addition, you can “perennialize” regular kale, garlic (for green garlic) and, to some degree, Swiss chard and broccoli. To start treating regular kale as a perennial, simply cut it back to a few inches of the stalk when it starts to look tired and it will resprout. You can do the same with broccoli. You won’t get another large head, but you will refresh the plant and get more small side shoots.