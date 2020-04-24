Napa County Master Gardeners: The season warms up

Drought-tolerant native plants do not need irrigation yet. Some of them will appreciate light irrigation in summer. It’s important to know which native plants welcome a little water and which ones don’t. You can kill a Fremontia (flannel bush) more than three years old by watering it in summer. Our native oaks also need only summer water during drought years.

May is a good time to fertilize annual plants, flowering shrubs, fruit trees and vegetables. Roses should be fertilized after their first big bloom. Place the fertilizer in an area that will receive water. Fertilizer needs moisture to break down and become available to plants. Most trees and shrubs do not need fertilizer unless they are showing signs of a deficiency.

Insects are thriving along with our plants. Insects reproduce more rapidly in warm weather. Keep an eye out for pesky ones. If you can prevent the first generation from reproducing (or at least cut way down on how many make it that far), then you can likely keep numbers down all summer. Also continue to pick slugs and snails (or use a non-toxic bait) and control earwigs and aphids.

Be vigilant about weeding as well. The smaller weeds are, the easier it is to remove them and the less damage uprooting them will cause to the roots of nearby plants. The most important thing is to keep weeds from setting seeds. If you remove weeds when they are flowering, either put the flowers into your yard waste or chop them up. Some weeds can form seeds if they have flowered before you remove them.

The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County are volunteers who provide University of California research-based information on home gardening. To find out more about home gardening or upcoming programs, visit the Master Gardener website (napamg.ucanr.edu). Our office is temporarily closed but we are answering questions remotely and by email. Send your gardening questions to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org or leave a phone message at 707-253-4143 and a Master Gardener will respond shortly.