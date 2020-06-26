Napa County Master Gardeners: The spiders in my house

Among all these spiders, we seem to hear the most about black widows. They will bite and their bite is poisonous. A black widow lived for a few years in a corner of one of my worm bins. We showed respect for each other and she never attacked me. When I worked in the bin, she moved to the corner and I avoided her.

The house spiders in my home are mostly daddy long legs; they are also called cellar spiders. They are easily distinguished by their exceptionally long legs, as compared to the size of their body. They belong to the Pholcidae family, which has about 80 genera and 1,000 species.

A day or two ago, I noticed a tiny thin web in my kitchen window. I searched around the window and, yes, the daddy long legs was back. Sometimes I wonder if it ever leaves. I have vacuumed the web up but somehow the spider survives.

According to what I have read, these creatures love to live with humans. And they like areas where there is some dampness. They do possess some venom, but their little fangs are not long enough to pierce human skin.