Napa County Master Gardeners: Trying out sweet pepper seeds

Twice a year, Napa County Master Gardeners conduct vegetable field trials. Members of the field-trial committee plant three different varieties of the same vegetable and monitor the results so we can share what we have learned with the public.

In the spring of 2018, we chose sweet peppers for our trials. The three varieties chosen were Gypsy (a hybrid), Golden Giant (a hybrid) and Jimmy Nardello (open-pollinated). Seeds for both hybrid varieties were purchased from Burpee; the Jimmy Nardello seeds came from Baker Creek.

We started the seeds in 4-inch pots in a greenhouse and planted the seedlings in our gardens between April 25 and May 5. Drip irrigation was recommended. Since peppers like rich soil, we were advised to amend the soil with compost and add a balanced fertilizer, such as 5-5-5. We planted the peppers 18 to 24 inches apart and were cautioned to keep them well-watered in hot and dry weather but to avoid getting water on the fruit.

All three varieties produced plenty of tasty sweet peppers. Jimmy Nardello was a pretty, bright red pepper with a sweet, slightly spicy flavor. Gypsy was a yellow-green pepper that also had a piquant flavor. Golden Giant, true to its name, produced very large, rounded fruit with thick flesh. The others were elongated, tapering from broad shoulders to a pointed tip.