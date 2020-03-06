Napa County Master Gardeners: Welcoming a sign of spring

Pipevine flowers are fertilized by gnats. One day, out of curiosity, I opened a flower to see if anything was inside. There was a gnat flying around. A few months after the flowering, a seed pod forms. The cats love the taste of those.

I have gathered pipevine seed on occasion but have had no luck getting the seed to germinate. If you leave the seed pod to ripen on the vine, it will attract yellow jackets so I remove any pods I find.

On the other hand, pipevine will easily reproduce from a cutting. The cutting should be as long as possible — three to four feet. Coil it up and bury it one to two inches deep in potting soil in a container. Keep it watered and you will eventually have another pipevine, although it takes a while to get to the size that attracts butterflies. Mine required two summers of growing before any butterflies appeared, and even then, there weren’t many.

I water my pipevine all summer and it continues to grow. All summer long, I see the butterflies fluttering along the fence the vine is planted on. Checking the underside of the leaves and the newer stems I find eggs in groups of eight to ten. I collect some of them and raise them indoors. Others I leave on the vine and I see the beautiful cats all summer. The cats do have some predators, but because of the toxins they have consumed, birds leave them alone.