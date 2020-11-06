Napa County Master Gardeners: What you need to know about growing a redwood tree in your yard

My biggest tree is nearly 15 feet in circumference. Its roots lifted the nearby sidewalk, which had to be replaced. Later the root system had to be cut with a skill saw so the sidewalk could settle. I heard one story about a person who planted a redwood near her home and it started to lift the foundation. They say that growing a redwood in your backyard is like having a whale in your swimming pool.

Redwoods also generate a lot of acidic debris, which changes the soil pH. If part of the tree overhangs a roof, that debris can create a fire hazard. Squirrels love the redwood’s little cones, and when the cones appear in late summer, the squirrels drop them everywhere. Walking under a tree where the squirrels are working can fee; like walking over a field of popcorn. Some they eat, but others they just drop.

You can plant under redwoods if you do so carefully. Do not plant anything that might grow against the redwood’s trunk or the tree’s trunk may develop rot. The shade under a redwood is nearly solid, so be sure to select plants that tolerate full shade. Rather than disturb the redwood’s roots, some people group container plants around them. Coral bells (Heuchera) do well in the acidic soil and shady environment, as do ferns of all types. Hellebores can thrive near redwoods and bloom in winter. Almost any plant you put under a redwood will be reaching for more light.