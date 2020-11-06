Napa County Master Gardeners: What you need to know about growing a redwood tree in your yard

Redwoods are beautiful trees and native to our area. If you plan to plant one in your garden, be careful where you plant it. They love water and will grow roots wherever they find it, even uphill.
I once put a compost pile near a redwood tree, and during the winter I covered the compost with a tarp. The next spring, when I uncovered the pile, the compost was filled with roots.
In their natural setting, redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) grow along creeks and rivers where they can get moisture from rain and fog. They thrive along the California coast, where there is a lot of moisture in the soil and atmosphere, and they are a symbol of Northern California. The wood is valued for lumber, furniture and other building projects. Redwoods differ from sequoias (Sequoioideae) in the structure of their wood.
There are redwood groves along Ritchey Creek in Bothe State Park near Calistoga. You can also see beautiful stands of redwoods at Muir Woods in Marin County.
It does not seem possible that a one-gallon plant can produce a 60-foot monster within a decade. I have several redwoods in my yard, and one tree has grown especially large. Its huge branches have broken off during windstorms. If anyone had been standing under that tree, they would have been seriously injured. But removal would be costly, and the trees do provide shade. I enjoy hearing the wind moving through their branches, but they present some problems that the homeowner may not realize at first.
My biggest tree is nearly 15 feet in circumference. Its roots lifted the nearby sidewalk, which had to be replaced. Later the root system had to be cut with a skill saw so the sidewalk could settle. I heard one story about a person who planted a redwood near her home and it started to lift the foundation. They say that growing a redwood in your backyard is like having a whale in your swimming pool.
Redwoods also generate a lot of acidic debris, which changes the soil pH. If part of the tree overhangs a roof, that debris can create a fire hazard. Squirrels love the redwood’s little cones, and when the cones appear in late summer, the squirrels drop them everywhere. Walking under a tree where the squirrels are working can fee; like walking over a field of popcorn. Some they eat, but others they just drop.
You can plant under redwoods if you do so carefully. Do not plant anything that might grow against the redwood’s trunk or the tree’s trunk may develop rot. The shade under a redwood is nearly solid, so be sure to select plants that tolerate full shade. Rather than disturb the redwood’s roots, some people group container plants around them. Coral bells (Heuchera) do well in the acidic soil and shady environment, as do ferns of all types. Hellebores can thrive near redwoods and bloom in winter. Almost any plant you put under a redwood will be reaching for more light.
During the summer I put my potted cymbidiums under the edges of redwood shade. They get dappled light there and the wind blows the leaves around. I do place the pots on concrete blocks so that the roots of the redwood do not come uphill and into the pots. Wild cymbidiums originally grew in trees, and I do get good bloom in spring and summer. However, if I leave them there when the wind starts, the pots soon fill with dead debris from the tree, which can smother the plant.
Rather than plant a redwood in a site that it might soon overwhelm, look for another tree that is not such a space hog. There are many smaller trees that will fit better.
