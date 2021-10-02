Napa County Master Gardeners: Why plants wilt and other garden myths

Another possible cause of wilting is overfertilizing or excess salt in the soil. Always follow the directions on any packaged fertilizer, and be aware that steer manure is relatively high in salt.

You may have heard that bark chips are a better mulch for your perennial woody plants than tree chips. Some say that tree chips could contain disease-causing organisms or compounds that inhibit the growth of other trees.

Neither of these concerns has been documented as a significant issue. Conversely, bark chips, while a more attractive mulch than tree chips have poor water retention. Tree bark is designed to prevent water loss. It contains a waxy compound, suberin, that repels water.

Tree chips, on the other hand, consist mostly of inner wood, which has the capacity to absorb and hold moisture. Depending on where the logs were stored before the bark was collected and chipped, bark chips can also contain weed seeds. Tree chips are more environmentally friendly, too, because they are local. By using them, you are reducing the amount of material that needs to be processed in a composting facility.