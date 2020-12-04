Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Steps to design success and a holiday gift

I had contractors in my house last week. Banging, buzzing, sawing, sanding and causing the basic commotion of a home improvement project. Just when my head was about to explode, I took my iPad out to my quiet backyard and started browsing the internet. I came across an interior designer who was promoting an online class about remodeling. I peeked at her website and saw that she did beautiful work and so I continued to watch.
I agreed with everything she said and had, in fact, written about each of her topics. She explained to her audience that they could learn more by signing up for the rest of her class. While I thought the $497 course fee was well worth the investment to homeowners undertaking a do-it-yourself project, I also thought, “Why not create my own course and offer it to you for free?” After all, 2020 has been a rough year and this may be a treat to interested readers.
My course is more of a show-and-tell. It’s in the form of a PowerPoint PDF and all you have to do is send me an email to receive it. It’s full of photos accompanied by notes that explain why the design works. For example, I describe the style and location of the project. I include the location because sometimes it leads to the style. I also describe the color scheme, the accents, the textures and the “wow” factor.
The idea is to show you that if you establish your vision and stay the course, you will end up with a cohesive and well-designed space. This takes discipline. It’s easier to wing it along the way or add and change parts of the plan once you’ve started. But this will end in a disjointed, derailed and diluted design, which won’t be a design at all.
This is not to say that things can’t be substituted down the road but they must be compatible with the original idea. I like to substitute hazelnuts for walnuts in a cookie recipe. But if I added watermelon slices, I’d ruin the taste and texture of the cookie.
I’m currently working with a client who is remodeling his kitchen in a Craftsman style. He showed me the door fronts he wanted to use on the cabinets. They had inset arches. He said, “There are so many square lines in here that I thought it would be good to add some curves.” A perfect example of disjointed, derailed and diluted design. I quickly turned his eyes back to the Craftsman-style ones that I had chosen. Stay the course.
Sometimes people bring in too many colors. This works in a Cottage or Bohemian-styled space but otherwise, the colors are diminishing each other. One or two accent colors in a space will make a stronger impression.
My PDF concentrates on six design elements but there are more. If people seem interested, I will create another PDF next year showing how to use balance, proportion and scale.
Here is an example of what you’ll find in the PDF. The photos you see today are of a newly built home. I was fortunate to be involved with its design from the beginning, even before the concrete foundation was poured. The style is clean, clutter-free and modern. It is located on top of a hill with beautiful views. The location comes into play because we wanted big windows and strategically placed to make the most of the views.
The color palette is white, taupe and black. Although the photos don’t show much of the taupe, the wood floors and the carpeting going up the stairs and throughout the second floor are dark taupes. All of the cabinetry is a custom-stained light taupe.
From the beginning, my clients were on board with the idea of black window frames but needed some coaxing when it came to black doors. They easily agreed to a black entry door but questioned the interior ones. “Would they be too much, too bold?” “Should we just do a few black and the rest white?”
In times like that, I remind clients to stick with the plan and quote flying ace, Major General Frederick Blesse, “No guts, no glory.” We not only made all interior doors black but called even more attention to a few by making them more decorative. The pair leading to the master bedroom (which can be seen from the entry) and the one to the kitchen pantry have horizontal frosted glass panels.
The living room, dining room and kitchen have a semi-open plan so we used the same accent color in these rooms — dark aqua blue. The entry accent is coral and the powder room lime green. Note: these accent colors had not actually been chosen until the house was built and the furniture shopping began.
Now for texture. Because of the clean, simple and neutral choices, we had made so far, and because we chose smooth-surfaced walls, adding texture would be particularly important. Without it, spaces could look flat. We mostly used tile to accomplish this. The kitchen backsplash is a distressed glass mosaic and the powder room has a wall of three-dimensional tile. Both add visual and tactile texture.
The staircase is in the entry which is centrally located and seen from many rooms. The banister would be an important feature. It was customized to suit the clean style of the house. It’s rift-sawn white oak handrail (the same wood used in the kitchen and bathroom cabinets) and the black metal add loads of architectural texture — as well as provide one of the “wows” in the home.
Wows come in various forms. Some are obvious like the banister and some are more subtle like the simple but strong contrast of our color scheme. The last wow is the feature we had in the back of our minds from the first day we sat at our conference table—the views.
If you’d like to see the rest of the home, visit plcinteriors.com/new- construction. If you’d like to receive my PDF, send me an email at plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.
Patti L. Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For information about her interior design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com, call 322-6522, follow @plcinteriors or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.
