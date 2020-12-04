Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Steps to design success and a holiday gift

I had contractors in my house last week. Banging, buzzing, sawing, sanding and causing the basic commotion of a home improvement project. Just when my head was about to explode, I took my iPad out to my quiet backyard and started browsing the internet. I came across an interior designer who was promoting an online class about remodeling. I peeked at her website and saw that she did beautiful work and so I continued to watch.

I agreed with everything she said and had, in fact, written about each of her topics. She explained to her audience that they could learn more by signing up for the rest of her class. While I thought the $497 course fee was well worth the investment to homeowners undertaking a do-it-yourself project, I also thought, “Why not create my own course and offer it to you for free?” After all, 2020 has been a rough year and this may be a treat to interested readers.

My course is more of a show-and-tell. It’s in the form of a PowerPoint PDF and all you have to do is send me an email to receive it. It’s full of photos accompanied by notes that explain why the design works. For example, I describe the style and location of the project. I include the location because sometimes it leads to the style. I also describe the color scheme, the accents, the textures and the “wow” factor.