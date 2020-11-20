Napa Valley Living Landscape: Mushroom magic. Fungi following fires may help in the clean up

Another area of study gaining momentum is that of “fungal restoration” or ‘mycoremediation’. It turns out that after the devastation of a wildfire season and the challenging clean-up processes that residential, agricultural and forests require, there may be a helpful new means with which to assist in the process of clean-up.

For fungal restoration or “mycoremediation,” some farmers and ecologists posit that placing fungal filters in strategic locations may keep toxic waste from reaching waterways.

The idea is that as water flows through mycelium networks the toxins are trapped before leaching into the watershed. The many fires that have occurred in the west in recent years all require assistance in residential and ecological clean-up, and many of these areas, including those in the Napa Valley, will be testing this relatively new method of reducing toxins and their negative effects through the use of straw-filled ‘snakes’ or wattles which have been inoculated with oyster mushroom mycelium.

The thinking is that the wattles will create diversions from runoff into sensitive waterways. The mycelia in the wattles converts the damaged surface to nutrients, improving soil’s fertility, too.