Add loads of style to your loads of laundry

A laundry room is more than a place to wash, dry, and fold clothes. It’s a place where you can cut loose with color and style and decorate to your heart’s desire. Love a lime green and pink duo? How about a purple, magenta and orange trio? Want to surround yourself with murals of the Taj Mahal, Machu Pichu, or the Champs-Elysees? No problem, a laundry room welcomes all such creativity.

Such a space does not have to be filled with just loads of laundry but can be filled with loads of fun, too. In my experience, clients worry about making design mistakes in their homes. “Does this color make the room too small?” “Will this tile become dated?” “Does a sofa skirt have to match a chair skirt?” “What’s the most efficient configuration in a kitchen?”

The questions go on and on. However, there’s no need for such fret in a laundry room. If you haven’t already transformed this utility space into a happy place, what are you waiting for?

Whether your laundry room has a designated space of its own, is a tiny niche off a hallway or even part of your garage, it can still have an off-the-charts personality. So instead of dreading the inevitable task of laundering, why not enjoy the experience? Why not delight in colors and images that you are too timid to use elsewhere? I repeat, “Why not?”