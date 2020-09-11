An armchair tour: San Francisco annual Decorator Showcase

Like many exciting events anticipated in 2020, the San Francisco annual Decorator Showcase was canceled – sort of.
Before I explain, let me review what a Decorator Showcase is. Every year, various cities hold a charity event where approximately 25 interior and exterior designers renovate, furnish, and decorate an unoccupied house. The house, chosen by a Showcase committee, must have enough historic and architectural interest that a tour of it, once decorated, would be attractive to the public. Tours are typically open for a month and all ticket sales are donated to a pre-determined, charitable organization.
I’ve participated in seven Showcases in San Francisco, Marin, and two in the Napa Valley. Other than following a general style theme set by the committee, the decorative outcome of a space is limited only by the designer’s imagination and budget. In many cases, furnishings and craftsmanship are donated in return for acknowledgment in the Showcase’s catalog. Participating in such an event is extremely rewarding in a creative sense as well as being a gratifying opportunity to build relationships within the community.
For the past few years, my girlfriends, who are scattered about the Bay Area, and I have met to tour San Francisco’s Showcase and chat about it afterwards over lunch. Since each house has been roughly 100 years old, we like to honor such history by eating at old-time, iconic restaurants like Tadich Grill and Jacks. This time, we had reservations at the Cliff House at Lands End because the house is located in the same general neighborhood.
But, due to COVID-19, these plans have been scrapped. Our disappointment is somewhat tempered by our ability to view the house through a 3D virtual tour – and you can view it, too. Details to follow.
This year’s house is Mediterranean in style, built in 1926 in the West Clay Park neighborhood in Seacliff near the Presidio. It is 6,500 square-feet with three levels and includes five bedrooms, five baths, a media room, a reading room, and a wine cellar. It also features the most spectacular stairwell and landing that I’ve ever seen in any previous Showcase. More than 20 designers have transformed 25 spaces and two gardens.
If you’d like to treat yourself to a tour from the comfort of your favorite chair, go to decoratorshowcase.org and click on “Purchase Virtual Tour”. This will give you access to a comprehensive, self-guided, interactive experience as well as recorded interviews from designers who share the inspiration for their designs, process, and resources.
Don’t skip the “directions” link for following the tour. They will enhance your experience and reveal information you might not otherwise notice. A tour takes about 40 minutes but you can stop and start as often as you like. Access will be available indefinitely. The cost is $25 and benefits San Francisco’s University High School financial aid program.
My archived column about preparing for, and peeking behind the scenes, of a Decorator Showcase can be read plcinteriors.com/post/decorator-showhouses
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For information about her interior design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com, call 322-6522, follow @plcinteriors or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.
