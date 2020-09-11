An armchair tour: San Francisco annual Decorator Showcase

But, due to COVID-19, these plans have been scrapped. Our disappointment is somewhat tempered by our ability to view the house through a 3D virtual tour – and you can view it, too. Details to follow.

This year’s house is Mediterranean in style, built in 1926 in the West Clay Park neighborhood in Seacliff near the Presidio. It is 6,500 square-feet with three levels and includes five bedrooms, five baths, a media room, a reading room, and a wine cellar. It also features the most spectacular stairwell and landing that I’ve ever seen in any previous Showcase. More than 20 designers have transformed 25 spaces and two gardens.

If you’d like to treat yourself to a tour from the comfort of your favorite chair, go to decoratorshowcase.org and click on “Purchase Virtual Tour”. This will give you access to a comprehensive, self-guided, interactive experience as well as recorded interviews from designers who share the inspiration for their designs, process, and resources.

Don’t skip the “directions” link for following the tour. They will enhance your experience and reveal information you might not otherwise notice. A tour takes about 40 minutes but you can stop and start as often as you like. Access will be available indefinitely. The cost is $25 and benefits San Francisco’s University High School financial aid program.

My archived column about preparing for, and peeking behind the scenes, of a Decorator Showcase can be read plcinteriors.com/post/decorator-showhouses

