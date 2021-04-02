Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: A few good things

Last year, I noticed that I wasn’t spending money in my normal fashion. Instead of coffee shops, restaurants, theaters, Golden Gate Bridge tolls and gas, sporting events, and travel in general, I splurged on aromatics. A friend introduced me to Hudson Grace candles made by a master perfumer. The original orange scent is a combination of Mexican tuberose, Indian jasmine, and Moroccan orange flower. At only three and a half inches by four, it’s priced at a hefty $65 (I see it as the cost of one dinner with wine followed by a short espresso.) There are three other candles: a blend of jasmine and citrus, one of driftwood, cypress and white oak, and a third with green jasmine, eucalyptus, and cedarwood.

My last good thing is essential oil. I’ve always loved these oils but thought them to be a frivolous purchase. From past experience, I know that I like ylang-ylang, frankincense, and anything citrus. Since I couldn’t test the sample bottles wearing a mask, I opted for these sure bets. But I also wanted to try others. I discovered that I like French lavender but not regular lavender. Who knew there was a difference?