Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: A few good things

Martha Stewart coined the phrase, “It’s a good thing.” Oprah has her annual Christmas “My favorite things.” During the months of 2020, I noticed that I was forming new habits and thought I’d share “PLC’s top new things.”
Let’s start with breakfast. Given the stress of last year, I didn’t have the best of diets and, I don’t know about you but when I run out of vitamins, it takes me weeks to replenish them.
When I eventually made it to Whole Foods, I discovered Vega One. It’s an organic, plant-based green powder that you add to any non-alcoholic beverage. It’s a pea protein with flaxseed and a host of dehydrated fruits and veggies. I get the vanilla flavor when it’s in stock, otherwise plain. I alternate between almond, hazelnut and coconut milks. The taste is completely palatable especially with the addition of a wee bit of true-blue maple syrup.
Continuing with beverages, this second tip actually came from a much-missed friend who suggested this a few years ago. But because my lemon tree is now spilling over, I thought I’d throw it in the mix. He told me to rinse the lemons and put them in the freezer. No peeling, no cutting, just freeze them whole. Once frozen, they are rock hard and ready to be grated over a tall glass of iced water or tea. Yes, you just grate the peel which ends up looking like little snowflakes. I use the fine side of my grater. The lemon water tastes milder than lemon slices — and it’s really pretty.
Last year, I noticed that I wasn’t spending money in my normal fashion. Instead of coffee shops, restaurants, theaters, Golden Gate Bridge tolls and gas, sporting events, and travel in general, I splurged on aromatics. A friend introduced me to Hudson Grace candles made by a master perfumer. The original orange scent is a combination of Mexican tuberose, Indian jasmine, and Moroccan orange flower. At only three and a half inches by four, it’s priced at a hefty $65 (I see it as the cost of one dinner with wine followed by a short espresso.) There are three other candles: a blend of jasmine and citrus, one of driftwood, cypress and white oak, and a third with green jasmine, eucalyptus, and cedarwood.
My last good thing is essential oil. I’ve always loved these oils but thought them to be a frivolous purchase. From past experience, I know that I like ylang-ylang, frankincense, and anything citrus. Since I couldn’t test the sample bottles wearing a mask, I opted for these sure bets. But I also wanted to try others. I discovered that I like French lavender but not regular lavender. Who knew there was a difference?
What do I do with these essential oils, exactly? I have a couple of aromatherapy dispensers that I put in rooms where I’ll be spending the most time on a given day. As much as I would like my entire house to smell like Pharmaca, I would have to buy many more dispensers. I also add these oils to bubble baths and body lotions. My favorite ritual, though, is to sprinkle drops on my pillowcases and fall asleep feeling like I’m at a spa.
I should also mention tea tree oil – although I bought it in the form of a salve. It has more of a medicinal scent than I’d like but it has grown on me. I use it on chapped lips and dry hands and it does sort of have a medicinal effect.
Lastly, I went all out on Ayurvedic face cleansers, moisturizers, and body lotions. The packaging was so colorful, romantic, and evocative that I couldn’t resist. Truth be told, they were disappointing and smelled like oatmeal. Maybe I’ll come up with a “not so good list” next.
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. Demystifying Design appears every other Saturday.