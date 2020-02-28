Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: A matter of taste

Dear readers,

This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:

My brother and sister-in-law are remodeling their kitchen and I’m worried. They are doing this on their own and my brother says his wife has great taste. She is a wonderful person but has horrible taste. It’s really old-fashion and she doesn’t know what things go together. My brother doesn’t have a clue about good taste. They live out of state. How can I help them long distance before they spend a lot of money for something that won’t look great in the end?

This is a tricky situation but a common one. What is good taste, anyway? And, if your brother has bad taste, can he recognize good taste? Is it good because it’s done in a style that he likes or with colors he likes? Does he conflate expensive taste with good taste?

