I wanted to begin today’s column with a quote by a famous artist. But as I searched for just the right one, I noticed that if artists weren’t overly expressing the worldly importance and inner meaning of their work, they were lamenting their own personal turmoil and rebellion. Okay, I get it. However, we are all important, are filled with inner meaning, and have our own struggles. Perhaps I was just in a cynical mood at the time.
I eventually came across a quote that read, “A work of art has no importance whatsoever to society. It is only important to the individual.”
Finally, someone whose perspective I could support. The words were said by Russian-born novelist and poet, Vladimir Nabokov. Not being up on my Russian authors, I had to investigate — and then wondered whether or not to still use his quote. Nabokov was a prolific writer whose books include “Lolita.”
Strike one? He was also a life-long collector of butterflies. Definitely strike two. I’ve never understood why people kill butterflies for pure enjoyment and display.
I continued to search for other quotes but kept coming back to Nabokov’s because it made the point that I also wanted to make. Art is about the way it makes you feel or think. You, and only you, even though others may have the same reaction. (Maybe I should have just quoted myself.)
Next month, during Open Studios Napa Valley, you will have the opportunity to see a variety of art expressed through paintings, pastels, pen and inks, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, photography, prints, glass, and textiles. In all my years attending, I’ve never encountered a brooding artist. All have greeted visitors with welcoming smiles and an eagerness to share their passion. Sometimes, they even give live demonstrations.
Do you have a favorite genre of art or artist? I always seek out watercolors and pastels. I find the colors, clarity and techniques fresh and uplifting. I also like lithographs, monoprints and hand-blown glass. And, I’ve had a difficult time narrowing down my favorite jewelry pieces designed by Sue F. Payne. This year, designers Sherri Gallagher, Cathy Kough, Marilyn Smith, Cheryl Thompson, and Juliet Spalding are going to make my choices even harder.
Open Studios Napa Valley is being held Sept. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To locate venues, visit artnv.org. If you’d like a sneak peak and an opportunity to meet and mingle with some of the participating artists, Jessel Gallery will be hosting an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1019 Atlas Peak Road.
Many of the Open Studio Napa Valley artists also show their work at Art Gallery Napa Valley year-round. The shop is 1307 First St., Napa.
I’ve written columns in the past about art and how to build a collection. They can be found in the Napa Valley Register archives online or at plcinteriors.com/blog/categories/art