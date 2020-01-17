How many of you have taken on a design or decorating project in your home and felt that the outcome was OK? Given the time and cost it took to plan, research, and shop, and then endure the inconvenience of implementing it, is OK good enough? How can you elevate OK to “wow” in your new projects this year? It just takes a little courage and a step outside your comfort zone.
The outcomes that my clients have always loved the most started with ideas that also scared them the most. Deep down, they liked these ideas or else they would not have given me the green light to carry them through. It just took their leap of faith to override their apprehension.
For instance, last year, wallpaper was a big hit. Although I’ve been singing its praises since its resurgence about five years ago, it’s been a hard sale until recently. For whatever reason, homeowners are now warming up to it and I couldn’t be happier. But my wallpapers were not neutral nor did they have dainty images. They were statement-making; ones that changed ‘safe’ and ‘OK’ walls to ‘wow’ walls. Each “brave” wallpaper strengthened and enhanced the style of the space.
Arches were also a big theme in one of my projects last year. The house was being rebuilt after the 2017 wildfires. Since my clients wanted to mimic authentic Mediterranean architecture, I steered them away from their original plan of incorporating barely-curved arched openings. These arches would have led to the living room, dining room and kitchen. Even though the ceilings were 10 feet high, the openings were so wide that true Roman or Moorish-shaped arches (think of a semi-circle or a horseshoe) would have been taller than those 10 feet.
So, instead of slight and weak arches, I left these passageways horizontally straight and shifted attention to all the doors in the house instead. Because these doors were narrower, they could, in fact, accommodate authentic Mediterranean-shaped arches. This switch established an impressive and undeniable old-world style. The homeowners stepped even further outside their comfort zones when they agreed to add a decorative iron grille and filigreed door knob to the coat closet door in their foyer. Double wow.
You have free articles remaining.
Your project may not involve such major construction, but the idea is to think creatively. How can you add or change a feature so that it is less predictable and more aesthetically effective?
My work would not be complete without tile. I found a blue glass tile for a couple’s Jack and Jill bathroom. It had a swirly pattern that looked like water in motion. No doubt my clients would like the color. They were using the same blue for their vanities and ceiling. And, their limestone floor tile would be a lighter version. So why might they shy away from the glass? Because the walls would be, you guessed it, wallpapered — a lively, all-over blue and white, modern Japanese floral. Would this all be too busy for them? Or, could they imagine how stunning this combination would be? Yes, they could, and all of these decorative parts came together to form one strikingly ‘wow’ space.
I also used tile in a handful of kitchens. I applied it from the countertops to the ceilings, around range hoods, above windows, and also above upper cabinets that didn’t reach the ceiling. I don’t think of these applications as daring, but mention it because each time I suggested it, homeowners would respond, “Really?” Even tilesetters thought I was being extreme. But in every instance, clients (and tilesetters) could see how this approach united surfaces rather than interrupting them. That is, more tile did not make spaces busy but made them flow.
Are you ready to embrace robust design ideas? Sounds like a great New Year’s resolution to me. And, if your project includes tile, Abbey Tile and I will be hosting a complimentary seminar in the coming months. It will include guidelines and several examples of dos and don’ts. Stay tuned, or send me an email, for the details.
Here’s to bold and brave designs in 2020!