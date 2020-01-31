Dear readers,
This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. This week’s question:
You recently wrote about being bold and brave while decorating. I like the idea especially because I like color. I know I can make my house look pretty but I want to take it to the next level by doing something like you said – making it “wow” not just nice. But how can I tell that what I’m doing looks good and not garish? How do I know what things work together?
These are good questions. It’s easy enough for me to tell readers to elevate their design, to be bold and brave, but how do they actually do it? When it comes to making an impact, whether it be through the use of color, materials (in particular, tile, fabric, wallpaper, carpeting), an individual object, or an architectural focal point, there is one thing to keep in mind. Only one element should be the shining star while the other elements play supporting roles.
That may seem like a simple and straight-forward response but there’s more to it. Each supporting role carries a different weight. Let’s take a dining room. Imagine it to have a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that you want to treat with draperies made with a colorful and large-scaled patterned fabric.
If you also have a colorful and large-scaled patterned rug, it may clash – even if the colors and patterns are in the same family. The trick is to make one of these elements more important than the other. It may mean choosing a different rug. It could still have a large pattern but the colors should be tone-on-tone. Or, it could still have the same colors but the patterns should be small or medium in scale.
In a room with two showy items as above, the chandelier needs to have enough fanciness to hold its own in the company of the draperies and rug. If you have your heart set on wallcovering in this room, choose a grasscloth instead of a patterned paper. That way, it can have color and texture without taking attention away from the other pieces.
Here’s another example: picture a beautiful mosaic tile used as a six-inch kitchen backsplash. Now picture it going all the way to the ceiling. The former is okay but the latter is awesome. What kind of countertop would be good with mosaics? Something with a soft, barely-there pattern. This would rule out granite and many marbles because of their veins and spots. Limestone, or a quartz that mimics limestone, would be perfect because it has only a hint of pattern. A solid-patterned surface would also work.
Ladies, you may relate to this analogy. When applying cosmetics, we’re told that if we choose a bold red lipstick, then our eye makeup should be subtle. On the other hand, if we want a heavy, smoky eye, our lipstick should be light or nude. One feature is highlighted while the other is simple – not ignored, but just simple. Highlighting both would be, as you say, “garish.”
On a different note, it would be helpful to read about classical architecture. Classical design is the epitome of good taste, good balance, good proportion and scale, and it goes hand in hand with timelessness. This is why it’s lasted over two millenniums and is the foundation of what most people consider good design. One of its most significant characteristics is symmetry. Balance, proportion and scale are also keystones. These elements are not only achieved through construction, furnishings and accessories but also through color and texture.
If you base your bold and brave room on classical principles, you’ll have a good outcome.