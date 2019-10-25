A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a centerpiece about O’Neill House, a Painted Lady in Napa that was transformed by a new color scheme. Along with the house’s overall gray tones, two additional colors were used to highlight her architecture. Maroon and orange. This combination gave me the idea that I should write more about color pairings and palettes.
I’m sure many of you have been in the position of choosing a color scheme for your home. This could be during a kitchen or bath remodel or while updating your furnishings, carpet, window treatments or just painting your walls. There are easy choices and pretty colors that have proven the test of time. But what if you want something different? Something more dramatic or unusual? How do you choose these colors?
You can find inspiration anywhere, anytime and anyplace. For instance, one of my favorite color duos is in my neighborhood and in my back yard. We have plum trees and hydrangeas bushes as well as loropetalum and Angelina. The trees and loropetalum are a deep eggplant color. The hydrangeas (when not in bloom) and the Angelina are chartreuse green. Both are strong colors and not likely found together while perusing furniture and paint stores. But the luscious contrast of this pairing is breathtaking and I can’t help but spend a little extra time admiring it each time I go outside. By the way, the hydrangeas are white and, when in bloom, become a glowing addition to the color scheme.
I wasn’t looking for color inspiration last week when I was in Sausalito but found it nonetheless. A friend and I hiked the backside of a mountain that trailed down to the ocean. I was there to breathe in the sea air as deeply as my lungs allowed. As we walked along the cove, we took a closer look at the cliffs and rock formations. They contained the prettiest and softest shades of green and blue mixed in with their natural tan and brown colors. I assume the green and blue came from iron, chromium and manganese minerals in the rock.
You have free articles remaining.
My first thought was that a big slice of this cliff would make a beautiful kitchen countertop. My second thought was that Mother Nature is the best designer on the planet. If you’re ever looking for a new color scheme, just take a look at her work. Her landscapes, her skies, seas, sunrises and sunsets. Notice the variation inside a conch shell or a flower. Notice the colors of a calico cat, a piece of jade, or a bowl of citrus fruit. Mother Nature’s color schemes can be subtle or bold but never wrong. The trick is in the way we mortals apply them – how, where, and in what scale.
Hollywood is part of today’s column title. Admittedly, it’s a stretch to include it but I have an ulterior motive for doing so. I have seen every 1940s black and white film ever made and seen it more than once. Black and white is a color scheme although neither is technically a color. The convenient thing about it is that it gives you the freedom to add any accent color under the sun – or over a rainbow.
Speaking of rainbows, on the way home from Sausalito, we stopped to see the new movie, “Judy.” I liked this movie so much that I had to squeeze in a recommendation to see it. It was captivating, very touching, and I hope Renee Zellweger wins an Oscar. If she does, I’ll follow up with another column just about the clear and clean colors of a rainbow.