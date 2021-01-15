Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Creating a balanced room

Last November, I wrote about a few key ingredients that go into good design. I also stressed the importance of taking the time to fully prepare for your project and then staying the course. In order to show you examples, I created a PowerPoint PDF and emailed it to all who requested it. If you did not receive yours, please email me again or check SPAM.
Your interest in my PDF has prompted me to create another. This time, the topic is about balance. As before, if you’d like to receive a PDF of examples of balanced interior spaces, just send me an email.
What is a balanced room, exactly? It’s the result of arranging positive elements with negative space in a way that one area does not overpower the others. The individual parts contribute to the sum but they don’t become the sum.
That description was for the benefit of all my friends who never understood how this math major could become an interior designer. Math and design are surprisingly interrelated as they also are to music, art, and learning foreign languages. Hmm, this may be a good topic for a future column.
Balance gives us a comfortable feeling of equilibrium. We innately relate to it because our bodies are balanced – two eyes, two ears, two arms, etcetera. This comfort can be felt in our interior space as well. A room is balanced when the visual weights of its elements are equalized. This can be achieved not only with objects but with shapes, colors, patterns, and textures.
There are three types of balance that I want to describe (and more that I don’t): symmetrical, asymmetrical and radial. Stick with me; I’ll be giving examples.
Symmetrical balance is when space is evenly split along a central axis with the two sides mirroring each other. This can easily be seen on a large scale in the Empire State Building, the Parthenon, and the Taj Mahal or the colonnades at St. Peter’s Basilica or in European formal gardens.
It’s easy to create symmetrical balance in your space. Figure out what you want on one side and repeat it on the other. It’s classic and traditional and works every time. You can’t go wrong other than designing something a little boring. One way to avoid this hazard is to have enough color, pattern and shapes to keep your eye interested.
Asymmetrical balance can also save you from this ho-hum. Basically, it’s the same as symmetrical but without exact duplication. It’s more complex. You can achieve it by replacing objects with other objects that have the same visual weight.
To be clear, let me give you an example of visual weight. Let’s say you have a tall, black paper sculpture next to a small brass bowl. Even though the bowl is heavier, the paper sculpture has more visual weight because of its size and color. Duplicate that paper sculpture except make it white. Side by side, the black sculpture has more visual weight even though it is the same size as the white one because of its boldness. If you keep these examples in mind as you replace items in your room, you can maintain balance.
The third type of balance is called “radial.” It occurs when you have a centralized focal point where other elements radiate from or around it. Think of a round dining table surrounded by matching chairs equally spaced or a maple tree surrounded by impatiens. If one chair or a patch of flowers was removed, the balance would be lost.
Here are a few examples: Imagine a fireplace centered on a wall with a sofa and a rectangular coffee table directly opposite it. Add two matching chairs that face each other, separated by the table, and perpendicular to the sofa. Now flank the fireplace with two matching chests and matching mirrors above them. This is symmetrical balance.
To mix it up, replace one of the chests and mirrors with a tall bookcase. You’ve just created asymmetrical balance and added some interest. You can mix it up more as long as you maintain the balance.
Now replace the sofa with two more chairs (so that you have a total of four) and replace the rectangular coffee table with a round or square one. You’ve have just created radial balance. You can go a step further and add a chandelier above the table. But, don’t ruin it with a round rug. They have never squared with me – math pun intended.
These three types of balance were created through objects and shapes. As I previously mentioned, you can create balance with color, pattern and texture. Let’s make our original symmetrical example off-kilter by removing one chair and one chest. How can we restore balance? If the chair and chest that you removed are on opposite sides of the “central axis,” your instincts were on track and you’ve got a good start.
Now match the color, pattern and texture of the mirror frame with the coffee table base. For instance, both could be scrolly, black iron or intricately carved gold-leaf. Let’s say that the chair is upholstered in a large green and blue floral and the sofa is solid green. Add solid blue along with floral-patterned blue and green pillows to the sofa. And for pizazz, paint the fireplace wall blue or green. Even though the furnishings are not symmetrical, the room is still balanced with color, pattern and texture.
More examples are shown in my PDF. Send me an email if you’d like it or if you missed the first one.
Patti Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. Demystifying Design appears every other Saturday. For more information about her design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com call (707) 322-6522; or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net