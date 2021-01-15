Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Creating a balanced room

There are three types of balance that I want to describe (and more that I don’t): symmetrical, asymmetrical and radial. Stick with me; I’ll be giving examples.

Symmetrical balance is when space is evenly split along a central axis with the two sides mirroring each other. This can easily be seen on a large scale in the Empire State Building, the Parthenon, and the Taj Mahal or the colonnades at St. Peter’s Basilica or in European formal gardens.

It’s easy to create symmetrical balance in your space. Figure out what you want on one side and repeat it on the other. It’s classic and traditional and works every time. You can’t go wrong other than designing something a little boring. One way to avoid this hazard is to have enough color, pattern and shapes to keep your eye interested.

Asymmetrical balance can also save you from this ho-hum. Basically, it’s the same as symmetrical but without exact duplication. It’s more complex. You can achieve it by replacing objects with other objects that have the same visual weight.