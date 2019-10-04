Dear Readers,
This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
Our kitchen ceiling is 10’ high. We are remodeling. How high should the cabinets go? Also, what do you think of waterfall countertops?
The question of 10-foot-high ceilings came up with a client of mine who was rebuilding her house after the wildfires. If there is any silver lining to come out of this tragedy, it is helping clients improve their homes as they rebuild. This client planned to increase the height in her kitchen thinking it would be more grand than her previous nine-foot ceilings. The plan derailed once I started asking questions, including the one you just asked. If the ceilings were nine feet, we wouldn’t hesitate to bring the cabinets to the top. But with 10 feet, what do you do with that extra foot?
There are four general answers: Leave that empty foot empty. This frees you to fill it with decorative accessories if you choose. Enclose the space with drywall creating a soffit or a drop ceiling. Add ceiling beams that extend over the top of your cabinets. Or, build up the last foot with layers of molding. I’ve listed these in order of my own preference with the last option being my favorite.
The first option looks unplanned and will also collect dust. The second option is dated. The third option could look very nice but would also require a design plan in the adjacent rooms. Some may object to my favorite idea thinking that the cabinets will seem too tall and overwhelming. But if done right, they will appear seamless and more dramatic (in a good way).
There are ways to avoid a monolithic outcome. For instance, the top cabinets could have glass fronts. If they also have interior lights, it would be even better. Color can also control the architecture and overall appearance. You could add it to one or more layers of molding and tie it to a color in the rest of your cabinets or kitchen in some way.
What did my client end up doing? She went back to a nine-foot ceiling.
Waterfall countertops are ones where the top extends down the side or sides of a cabinet or island. It’s been a trend for a few years and works in certain kitchen styles. These styles tend to be modern and sleek. Waterfalls can also work with other styles but it really depends on the type of countertop material and its color. If you have a more traditional kitchen, keep visible accessories and appliances to a minimum. In other words, make your traditional kitchen look more modern.
Waterfalls in industrial or ranch style homes work best if the material is gray, brown or olive green. No matter the style of kitchen, the slabs should not have much pattern because it will magnify and look busy given the amount you are using.
Will the trend become a permanent? I’m not sure. But as you’ve read here many times before, good design is good design no matter the style. If the waterfall trend passes but the design is good, it will always be good.