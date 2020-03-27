Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Mending a trend

Dear readers,
This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
I’ve gotten myself into a pickle by following a trend that I didn’t even like. A couple of years ago, I remodeled and refurnished a substantial part of my house. I did it all in gray and white. I’ve always thought gray was cold and I actually like warm colors. But I wasn’t confident in myself and used gray. I thought if everyone else was doing it, then it must be good. I’ve tried to adjust rooms by adding different colors but nothing is really satisfying me. Any ideas?
The gray-and-white trend is almost 20 years old. Even though I’ve seen many articles about it dying out, it hasn’t. New York designer Laurel Bern posted a blog in 2018 titled, “When is this horrid gray trend going to end?” Like you, she’s not a fan. But many people are, and since it’s such a neutral color combination, I don’t think it ever will go out of style. As I’ve written in previous columns, “Good design is good design no matter the style.” It’s important to create a home that suits you, comforts you, and lifts your spirits.
Although your current color palette doesn’t do that for you now, there are ways to turn that frown upside down. (Did I really say that?) Since you are probably spending a lot of time at home these days, it might be a good time to do an experiment.
The idea is to inject colors that you like in a strategic way. The good news is that I can’t think of a color that does not go well with gray. The key to making a space look well-put together is to add only one or two colors — one if the room is small and two if it is large (although one also works in a large room.) The first step is to remove all of your accessories. While you’re at it, remove all unnecessary pieces of furniture. You can add them back later. But for now, look at the room with just its essentials.
Next, look around your house for an accessory that you really like; one that has a predominate color and one that would make sense in a particular room. For example, a table lamp with a red base that would work in a family room. Now, meander through your house looking for any other red accessories. Put them all in the family room and group them in clusters — a trio of red bowls on a book shelf, a pair of red glass birds on the table next to the red lamp, a platter of red ceramic apples on the coffee table. A single, large, red accessory can stand on its own. Include wall art that has a predominance of red in the image.
Ideally, the red in these accessories have the same hue. That is, they all have a yellow base, like coral. Or, a blue base like burgundy. Or, they’re all a true, primary red.
Of course, I know you don’t have these exact things but you get the idea. By using this one color, you are creating an impact. The problem with most lackluster rooms is that there is no design intention. They tend to get filled with furniture and knick-knacks without any thought behind them.
Another problem is that they are usually over-filled. When this happens, nothing counts. And if there are great pieces in the room, they become insignificant.
Repeat this exercise in your other rooms. Yellow is a great color to add to gray. So is black. Dark-stain wood will add richness and drama to gray. Don’t forget about metals. Use gold or bronze to add the warmth you favor. Although it’s OK to mix metals, don’t do it in this case. Do add fresh flowers (all the same color if possible) and live greenery.
Maybe this experiment did not work out exactly as you and I had hoped, but it sets a course. You at least know now what is missing and can get online to shop for those pieces. Better yet, once our shelter-in-place is lifted, shop our local retail stores.
