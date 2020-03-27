Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Mending a trend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The idea is to inject colors that you like in a strategic way. The good news is that I can’t think of a color that does not go well with gray. The key to making a space look well-put together is to add only one or two colors — one if the room is small and two if it is large (although one also works in a large room.) The first step is to remove all of your accessories. While you’re at it, remove all unnecessary pieces of furniture. You can add them back later. But for now, look at the room with just its essentials.

Next, look around your house for an accessory that you really like; one that has a predominate color and one that would make sense in a particular room. For example, a table lamp with a red base that would work in a family room. Now, meander through your house looking for any other red accessories. Put them all in the family room and group them in clusters — a trio of red bowls on a book shelf, a pair of red glass birds on the table next to the red lamp, a platter of red ceramic apples on the coffee table. A single, large, red accessory can stand on its own. Include wall art that has a predominance of red in the image.

Ideally, the red in these accessories have the same hue. That is, they all have a yellow base, like coral. Or, a blue base like burgundy. Or, they’re all a true, primary red.