Today’s column calls upon my power to describe various shapes of arches and your power to envision them. But there’s no need for either of us to worry. The important point is that, if you plan to incorporate arches in your home, you and your contractor agree on its shape. I intentionally specified just one shape because a repetition of one shape creates rhythm and strengthens the style of your design.
There are many parts to an arch but I’ll mention only the basics. For our purposes, think of an upright, three-dimensional arch instead of a two-dimensional drawing on a piece of paper. The thickness of the arch represents the depth of a doorway or a hall, for instance.
Now, looking at the front of the arch, imagine cutting the curved top into wedges and having a center wedge at the apex. This wedge is called a “keystone” or “capstone.” Each of the other wedges is a “voussoir.” The two wedges, or voussoirs, on the ends of the arch that transition from the curve to straight leg supports, or “imposts”, are called “springers.” Lastly, imagine walking through an arched doorway. As you look up, the inside (or thickness) of the arch is called the “intrados.”
Arches come in different shapes and sizes. Cut a circle in half and you’re left with two arches. These shapes are not practical in most construction because of the wasted space that tapers at each end. But if you set one of these semi-circular arches on top of imposts, you now have a round arch or what some think of as a Roman arch.
By the way, the Romans were known for copying their architecture from the Greeks, who copied from the Egyptians. However, the Romans should get credit for developing the arch and using it in great measure in bridges, aqueducts and monuments.
If you cut an oval in half and set one of these arches on imposts, you have a three-centered arch. If you flatten it to the degree that the top is almost straight but there is still roundness at the stringers, you’ve got a pseudo three-centered arch.
You have free articles remaining.
An arch that has a shallow curve, similar to the three-centered arch, but also has a sharp transition from its curve to straight imposts, is a segmental arch. These last three arches became popular in the 20th century and are used in a variety of architectural styles. I think of them as lazy arches because they take less effort to build and don’t reflect any meaningful design. Just sayin’.
The three-centered arch should not be confused with the three-pointed arch. The latter is the tall arch you see in Gothic architecture and there’s nothing lazy or style-lacking about them. The same compliment can be given to a horseshoe arch, which is challenging to describe because it has a few variations and goes by different names. It’s been called a Moorish arch as well as a Keyhole arch and can take a rounded, lobed or pointed form. The pointed version could also be referred to as the three-pointed arch. You get the idea. It’s so important to draw or find a photo of the exact arch you want to recreate in your home.
The Moorish or Keyhole arch is associated with Islamic architecture, although the Visigoths, a Germanic people who migrated to Spain in the 5th century, are thought to have first designed it. The basic horseshoe shape is more pronounced than a round arch. That is, imagine stretching a round arch upward and nudging the springers inward. You end up with a shape similar to a keyhole. This arch was adopted by the Islamic caliphates and widely used in the Middle East and Iberian Peninsula. It’s also my favorite.
There may be cases where the Roman, Moorish and Gothic arches cannot be adapted to your space because your ceilings are too low or the span is too wide. Instead of settling for a “lazy” arch in these areas, use a Roman, Moorish or Gothic arch in your doors, niches and/or hallways. You’ll get plenty of Old World flavor using this strategy.
There are more types of arches including ones that are completely flat, triangular and inflexed. They have spanned every continent throughout the ages. The key is to choose the arch that most suits the architectural style of your home.