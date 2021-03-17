Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Recreating a small garden space

Dear Readers, this column is just for you. Once a month I’ll answer one of your design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
I’m a Napan who just moved to a retirement community in Marin to be closer to my children. I still read the Register and hope you will help. I know you sometimes write about gardens.
I have a small, sunny backyard that has been neglected but has a lot of potential. There are a cement patio and patch of lawn with a mish-mash of plants and then a fence.
The association takes care of the landscaping beyond the fence. Before I fix up my backyard, I was hoping you would kindly give me your thoughts. I love to sit in a garden and also love to cook and entertain friends outside. The homes here have a Mediterranean style.
Be sure to get approval for the ideas I’m about to give. I’ll first describe an ideal setting and then alternatives if you’re not able to implement them.
Picture this: the concrete patio is replaced with aggregate stone or concrete pads bordered in pea gravel, ground cover or wood.
Or it’s replaced with brick set in a pattern or even with colorfully pattern tiles (think of Arabesque fountains or floors you’d see in Middle Eastern mosques.)
If you tile your patio, it’s crucial to check its “COF” – coefficient of friction. This rates how slippery the surface is when wet. If it isn’t safe, maybe the tile can be used as a border or part of a built-in-place fountain, instead.
The patio is then covered with a pergola with fragrant, jasmine or clematis vines. There are other vines such as wisteria but I like evergreens.
The lawn could be replaced with patches of flowering plants and shrubs suitable to a Mediterranean garden. Since our own climate is about the same temperature, this is easy to do. You might include a dwarf lemon tree. Break up some of the patches with winding, pea-graveled paths to enhance the Mediterranean ambiance. I personally love the crunchy sound when walking on such gravel.
If you don’t have a green thumb or don’t want to be bothered with upkeep, you could fill this area with round pittosporum topiary. You might also line your fence with a pittosporum or boxwood hedge.
Another option would be to plant an herb garden. This would not only be fragrant and pretty but come in handy in the kitchen. Herbs also attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees. (Bees are great but don’t plant too close to the seating area.)
Consider a small water fountain. You can hide the electrical wiring in PVC pipe underground (check this with an electrician.) You’ll want the fountain close enough that you can hear while sitting in your patio.
As much as I enjoy the sparrows and finches who play in my backyard, I don’t have bird-seed feeders. They can attract unwanted critters and birds seem to find my backyard without them.
If changing the concrete patio is not feasible or desirable, you can fill it with potted plants. But do this with some thought. Use large pots to designate the shape of the patio and fill in with smaller pots. Place them in some sort of order such as in the corners or line them up in a way that makes sense. Aesthetically speaking, the pots should match whether they be natural terracotta or all the same glazed color. Plan your arrangement so that the patio does not look like the “mish-mash” you describe of your current plants.
Geraniums are always a sure bet for a Mediterranean look. I’ve always had large pots of white geraniums. White glows in the moonlight and seems to bloom year-round. For the most impact, choose one main color of flower and stick to it. A secondary color is also good but the more you use of one or two colors, the stronger the design of your garden will be.
If the pergola idea is also a no-go, a big umbrella will do. Coordinate its color with your dining chair seat cushions (if you have them) and also with the color of your flowering plants.
Thank you for inspiring me. The weather is starting to warm up and you’ve nudged me to go out and spruce up my own backyard.
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. Demystifying Design appears every other Saturday.