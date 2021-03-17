Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Recreating a small garden space

As much as I enjoy the sparrows and finches who play in my backyard, I don’t have bird-seed feeders. They can attract unwanted critters and birds seem to find my backyard without them.

If changing the concrete patio is not feasible or desirable, you can fill it with potted plants. But do this with some thought. Use large pots to designate the shape of the patio and fill in with smaller pots. Place them in some sort of order such as in the corners or line them up in a way that makes sense. Aesthetically speaking, the pots should match whether they be natural terracotta or all the same glazed color. Plan your arrangement so that the patio does not look like the “mish-mash” you describe of your current plants.

Geraniums are always a sure bet for a Mediterranean look. I’ve always had large pots of white geraniums. White glows in the moonlight and seems to bloom year-round. For the most impact, choose one main color of flower and stick to it. A secondary color is also good but the more you use of one or two colors, the stronger the design of your garden will be.

If the pergola idea is also a no-go, a big umbrella will do. Coordinate its color with your dining chair seat cushions (if you have them) and also with the color of your flowering plants.