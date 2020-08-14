Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Redundancy versus repetition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Readers,

This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. This month’s question:

A while ago, you wrote about “less is more” in accessorizing our rooms. I followed your examples and realized that I did have too many things on my tables and shelves and even on the walls. I feel lighter and my decorating make more sense now. But I had a question about something you wrote, “group similar items together, vary the scale and remove what is redundant.” I’m almost certain that you have written in the past that redundancy is a good thing. Could you please comment? Thank you.

I can understand why you think I contradicted myself. I can’t think of a case where redundancy would be a good thing in design or in most matters. It suggests that something is superfluous. It suggests that there is something already in place that fulfills the same function.