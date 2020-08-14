Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Redundancy versus repetition

Dear Readers,
This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. This month’s question:
A while ago, you wrote about “less is more” in accessorizing our rooms. I followed your examples and realized that I did have too many things on my tables and shelves and even on the walls. I feel lighter and my decorating make more sense now. But I had a question about something you wrote, “group similar items together, vary the scale and remove what is redundant.” I’m almost certain that you have written in the past that redundancy is a good thing. Could you please comment? Thank you.
I can understand why you think I contradicted myself. I can’t think of a case where redundancy would be a good thing in design or in most matters. It suggests that something is superfluous. It suggests that there is something already in place that fulfills the same function.
When I wrote the column about “less is more,” I used a specific example. I was thinking how I accessorized my own nightstand. During my first round, I realized that I had three objects that were roughly the same size. My goal was to style with a tall, medium, and short accessory, which would create a pleasing proportion to the eye. I only needed one of my three similarly-sized objects. The other two created clutter and distraction and weakened the proportion. They were unnecessary. They were redundant.
You may be thinking of the times when I’ve written about repetition. Repetition is usually a pleasing attribute in design. It creates rhythm and consistency and leads one’s eye to uninterruptedly flow down a path. Think of an arcade of arches and columns. Each arch and column visually (and, in this case, physically) supports and strengthens the other. Think of the rows of elm trees and lamp posts that flank the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Or, think of light pendants over a kitchen island or a series of barstools in front of it. If the trees, posts, pendants, and barstools match their companions, then this repetition reflects continuity and creates a pattern. The design is strengthened by the quantity of like-items.
When I wrote about “less is more,” I described how having too many misguided accessories can make us feel disoriented and unfocused. I wrote about letting accessories breathe. In doing so, we can also breathe more freely and appreciate what is before us. So, in imagining my examples of repetition above, how do they make you feel? Most likely, you feel organized, stable, and secure. You know what lies ahead. Nothing is jarring or out of place.
But aren’t rows of columns, trees, and pendants that are all the same size redundant? Aren’t I contradicting myself? No, because each repeated item is fulfilling a purpose. Each is needed to create a pattern. Removing any of them would leave gaps in the pattern.
On the other hand, maybe this next example will clear up any lingering confusion. Instead of decorating the top of my nightstand with a tall, medium and short accessory, I could have chosen three identical accessories, let’s say vases, and lined them in a row. If this is all that is on the nightstand, then the repetition of these vases has formed an obvious pattern.
But if I add one or more accessories, the pattern will become broken and two of the vases are no longer needed.
The first example shows a clear rhythm and flow (a good thing) while the second example is muddled and cluttered (a bad thing.)
My story about “less is more” can be read at plcinteriors.com/post/less-is-more.
Watch now: Simple ways to save a little cash
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For information about her interior design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com, call 322-6522, follow @plcinteriors or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!