Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Softening a rustic problem

I am happy to give credit to Jessica Bennett, of Alice Lane Interior Design in Salt Lake City, for inspiring today’s column. When she posted a photo on Instagram of a project that she was just completing, I knew I wanted to write about it. While her post focused on the furnishings being installed, I zoomed right into something else. That something is a problem I’ve faced a few times over the years; one where the solutions have always been expensive and/or enormously messy.
What am I talking about? Am I keeping you in suspense on purpose? Here’s one more question: What comes to mind when you think of a log cabin in Lake Tahoe or the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite? It may not be the first thing you imagine but it’s one that can be a design challenge - unless you’re in Tahoe or Yosemite. I’m talking about big, tall, wide, overbearing, rock fireplaces.
Nine out of 10 of my clients who have such fireplaces want to change them or get rid of them altogether. This is because they don’t architecturally or stylistically belong in their homes. Many years ago, I wrote a column, “What were builders thinking?” I should have included this very scenario. There are exceptions, I suppose. I could see rock fireplaces in a Craftsmen house or a rustic, coastline cottage, or in a stone house on a vineyard. But I usually see them in traditional homes, Mid-century modern homes, period homes, and in homes that can’t be specifically defined.
For clients who have wanted to “fix” their rock fireplaces, it has meant completely demolishing them or building a 2-by-4 frame, sheet-rocked, and then finished in various ways. These options allowed opportunities to start over and redesign in a more fitting style. But now, thanks to Jessica Bennett’s creative idea, I have another option to offer. It’s also cost-effective and doesn’t create too much of a mess.
Her clients had a rock fireplace that reached a taller-than-usual ceiling. It had a raised hearth and was located in the middle of a space that divided two rooms. The clients did not want to go to great expense to remove or sheet rock it. Jessica’s solution was to add more grout to the existing gray grout (which is, in essence, cement). She not only added it, but did so in a big way where the grout was two to three inches wide. I know, this goes against everything I’ve ever written about grout!
You may think this is making unsightly grout even more unsightly, but by using a cream color grout, and in a deliberately designed way, it brightened and freshened the entire fireplace.
She also covered the top of the hearth with a slab of cream color limestone (or possibly quartz) and designed a clean-lined firebox surround using the same slab material. Both the hearth top and the surround were so thick (in a good way) that they became the focal points instead of the rock. In some mysterious way, Jessica’s approach modernized the entire fireplace.
At the moment, photos of this project are not yet on her website and the Instagram post lasted only 24 hours. However, yours truly reached out to Jessica who sent me an iPhone snapshot. The resolution is not clear enough to be published here but you can send me an email if you’d like to see it.
My compliments to Jessica Bennett.
Watch now: Four Easy Home Updates
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For information about her interior design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com, call 322-6522, follow @plcinteriors or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!