Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Softening a rustic problem

For clients who have wanted to “fix” their rock fireplaces, it has meant completely demolishing them or building a 2-by-4 frame, sheet-rocked, and then finished in various ways. These options allowed opportunities to start over and redesign in a more fitting style. But now, thanks to Jessica Bennett’s creative idea, I have another option to offer. It’s also cost-effective and doesn’t create too much of a mess.

Her clients had a rock fireplace that reached a taller-than-usual ceiling. It had a raised hearth and was located in the middle of a space that divided two rooms. The clients did not want to go to great expense to remove or sheet rock it. Jessica’s solution was to add more grout to the existing gray grout (which is, in essence, cement). She not only added it, but did so in a big way where the grout was two to three inches wide. I know, this goes against everything I’ve ever written about grout!

You may think this is making unsightly grout even more unsightly, but by using a cream color grout, and in a deliberately designed way, it brightened and freshened the entire fireplace.