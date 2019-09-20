Dear readers,
This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
I see so many pictures of pretty rooms in magazines, Instagram etc. I realize they are professionally decorated to the tee. Although I’m not buying new furniture, I’m trying to mimic some of these pictures using my accessories. I have plenty of things to choose from but nothing I try is working out. Can you give some tips?
I’ll first tell you a secret that might make you feel better. You’re right that these rooms have been professionally designed, but sometimes they’re also temporarily staged. After the major furnishings have been installed, designers will borrow accessories from showrooms or furniture retailers just for these photo shoots. They not only borrow smaller items like vases, candlesticks, and lamps, but also borrow artwork, rugs and even a statement piece like an armoire or a novelty chair.
This practice results in beautiful photographs for a designer’s portfolio and also gives homeowners the chance to see what their spaces could look like if carried out to completion. Sometimes, even when large budgets are available, homeowners do not believe that these finishing touches are what pull a room together, until the designer removes them.
Years ago, I designed a room for a decorator showhouse in Rutherford. It took about two hours for my delivery men to unload and set up the furniture and another hour for the window treatments to be installed and a large Ira Yeager painting to be hung.
But it took three hours for my design assistant and me to accessorize. We tried different things in different places, rejected some and added others. We switched, tweaked and readjusted. At one point, we noticed that a tile contractor had stopped to watch us with the most perplexed look on his face. However, we knew the importance of getting it just right and striking a balance with shapes, heights and colors.
You are already a step ahead by realizing the important role accessories play. You might next remove all of the accessories in your room and then assess the room. Assuming the furnishings are positioned in their optimal locations, look at those areas that need embellishment. This could be a variety of tables, shelves, nightstands, niches, or empty corners.
If you’re working on horizontal surfaces, think of pyramids – one tall piece grouped by two shorter pieces (the shorter pieces do not have to be the same height). Depending on the size of the surface, this may be all you need. Or, you could add a stack of boxes or books and another object on top of that. You could add a tray holding magazines. Flowers that tie to the color scheme always work as well.
(Sidenote: an arrangement of the same flower, in the same color, makes a significantly bigger impression than a mix. That is, all-pink peonies or all-blue hydrangeas, or all-yellow sunflowers make more of an impact than a variety of flowers.)
There are many ways to style shelves. Treat each shelf individually and then treat all shelves as one vignette. Stagger heights and colors in a symmetrical or otherwise balanced way. Leave empty spaces here and there to give your eye a rest. Empty spaces will also help highlight the filled spaces. If you don’t have enough of the right accessories, paint an accent color or put wallpaper on the back of the shelves. That way, those empty areas won’t appear empty. In fact, the paint or the wallpaper will also be an accessory.
If your accessories don’t enhance a room, don’t include them. Find new ones instead. If you shop with intention, you won’t make mistakes. Designers work on projects for weeks or months just to be able to accessorize in the end. It crosses t’s and dots i’s. And, it makes all those photographs so pretty.