“We need something spectacular in here.”
Such were the words of my client and managing director of RD Winery, Mailynh Phan. We were standing in the winery’s future 1,600 square-foot tasting room. I already had a showpiece for the public space but needed something in the private space. This area will have two large tasting tables, seating for 24, and walls that feature 16, colorful and original oil paintings.
The ambiance of this winery will sweep you away to the South China Sea (the winery owners are from Vietnam). A tropical, wine-tasting experience right here in the Napa Valley.
As we pondered what that spectacular something could be, my design assistant, Alix Merkley, suggested the best of ideas, “How about a really beautiful chandelier? Something stunning and over-sized.”
With motivating words like “spectacular, beautiful, and stunning” in mind, I contacted Seth Parks, an artisan with a passion for glass blowing. Parks specializes in custom lighting and sculptures.
“Working with glass is like doing a complicated and challenging dance,” he explained. “In this dance, the glass definitely takes the lead. You need to always be on your toes, running, maneuvering to get the glass to do what you want. You have to get every step right and move correctly, because if you don’t, you’ll have to start from the beginning. The entire process is a challenge, which is part of the reason I think I was drawn to this art form.”
I was inspired by Parks’s Water, Wind, Fire Collection of chandeliers, and with his help, designed a 10-foot long light fixture resembling a series of ocean waves. The blue colors of the waves are based on paint chips that I provided. There are also white pieces that reference breaking waves.
I have a habit of naming my design projects. This one is “Sea, Sand and Sip.” Since glass is virtually made of liquid sand, it made sense to use it in this space. And, the fact that Parks could colorize and shape it into waves, as well as electrify it, made him the perfect partner in creating our spectacular something.
In his words, “Glass and light are brilliant in their own respects, but bringing the two together is breathtaking. When glass and light are combined, shadows and highlights are created bringing more depth and dimension to the pieces – truly bringing them to life.”
Glass-blowing is thought to have been invented by the Syrians in the first century B.C. It then spread throughout the Roman Empire as far as Lebanon, Israel, Cyprus and Egypt. By the Middle Ages, Venice had become a major glass-making center.
In 1291, a law was passed that required all Venetian furnaces be moved to the island of Murano. This would avoid the risk of spreading fires onto the wooden structures of overpopulated Venice. Many historians agree that the true motive was to isolate the glassmakers so that they wouldn’t be able to disclose trade secrets. A subsequent law forbidding them from leaving the city confirms this theory.
Murano is home to one of the oldest family-owned businesses in the world, Barovier and Toso, established in 1295. Angelo Barovier was educated in the sciences and continuously experimented with the chemical makeup and properties of glass. He eventually discovered how to create a flawlessly clear and transparent glass, known as “Cristallo” (crystalline). The creation fit perfectly with Murano’s aesthetic ideals. Today, Murano is still known for its excellence, rich history and artistic value.
Murano is the destination for top talent who want to learn glass-making from masters. This glass is made from silica, soda, lime, and potassium melted together in a special furnace at 1,500 degrees Celsius. Gold or silver foil are often added along with such minerals as copper for sparkles as well as others that produce color. The mixture is then mouth-blown and hand-crafted using the same techniques and tools that were developed in the Middle Ages with little change.
I inherited a Murano coffee set with demitasse cups and saucers from my grandparents. The set is deep red with gold leaf and in the center of each saucer is a gold “P”. My grandfather requested it as his last name was Polidori. As luck would have it, I am the only person in the family with an initial “P” and thus the inheritance.
Although the components of glass have varied slightly throughout the centuries and from factory to factory, it is still largely silicon dioxide or “pure silica.” Substances such as soda ash or potash are used to lower the melting temperature. Other substances and minerals are added to strengthen the glass or give it different textures and colors.
Iron oxide yields a bluish-green color which is often used in beer bottles. When combined with chromium, the green becomes deeper and is often used for wine bottles. Sulfur, carbon and iron salts produces an amber glass ranging from yellow to almost black.
Manganese is one of the oldest glass additives. In small quantities, it can remove the green tint in glass caused by iron. In larger concentrations, it can give glass an amethyst or purple color – favored by early Egyptians.
It comes as no surprise that cobalt produces blue glass and that copper oxide produces turquoise. (Think of pennies and any number of copper-domed buildings that have acquired a greenish patina.) Zinc, chromium, cadmium, titanium, uranium, and didymium as well as other chemicals are also added to formulas depending on the desired outcome.
Unless working on the island of Murano, most modern glass artists today use pre-mixed and melted formulas.
With a bit of insight into the origins of glass, its evolution, and how a custom piece is made, we can hardly wait to see our own chandelier glowing in RD Winery’s tasting room.
Progress of this chandelier and the tasting room can be followed on Instagram at @plcinteriors. Other Seth Parks designs can be found at sethparksdesigns.com.