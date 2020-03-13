Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: The numbers behind kitchen and bath renovations

What about style preferences? Some 51 percent opted for a modern kitchen, bathroom or laundry room; 30 percent chose contemporary, 29% traditional, and 28% eclectic.

Another sidenote: “modern” is an actual style also known as “Mid-century” and was popular in the 1950s with roots in 1920s Art Deco. “Contemporary” is sometimes erroneously equated to modern, but contemporary is what is popular at the current time. In the 1950s, 'modern' was 'contemporary.' In the mid-to-late 19th century, Victorian was contemporary. “Traditional” is based on 18th- and 19th-century British and French style.

Here’s a record-breaking third sidenote: I suspect that the majority of homeowners who answered “eclectic” didn’t know how else to describe their renovations. They most likely include a mix of things and are not grounded in any one style. As I wrote in a previous column, “An eclectic style is hard to describe and even harder to create. It’s a careful mix of treasures, travels and memories reflected in furnishings and techniques. And, it usually takes years to develop.”