Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: The pros and no-cons of seagrass

Like Conrads, most fibers are left in their natural color but some are completely or partially dyed depending on the design of the pattern. When seagrass is made into a throw rug, the edges are bound with yarn, canvas, or leather in any color of your choosing.

One more thing about color. Given its origins, seagrass has a hint of a green hue. It turns tan over time and most people like this transformation.

Seagrass is similar to sisal and jute but has advantages over the other two. The most notable difference is that seagrass has a smoother finish and is softer on bare feet. Its inherent waxy coating also makes it highly stain and water-resistant and easy to clean. Other than any necessary spot cleaning to remove food spills, muddy shoe prints or pet accidents, seagrass just needs a weekly vacuuming.

Seagrass goods have a latex backing but they should still rest upon a pad. One-quarter inch felt is good for rugs and will help protect them as well as your floor. In wall-to-wall applications, a skilled installer can recommend the best type of padding. This installer should also discuss with you where the seams, if any, will appear and what type of glue will be used. The odor of some glues can take a few days to dissipate while others won’t have any odor at all.