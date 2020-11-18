Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: What not to do

Dear Readers, this column is just for you. Once a month I’ll answer one of your design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:

I live in a friendly cul-de-sac. Four of us homeowners plan to make improvements next year. Instead of asking you what to do, we thought we’d ask for tips about what not to do. Can you help us not make mistakes? One kitchen remodel, two bathroom remodels and one improved curb appeal.

In a roundabout way, your question reminds me of a PBS cooking show, "Lidia’s Kitchen," where host Lidia Bastianich began an episode by saying to her viewers, “I have a bone to pick with you.” She explained that bruschetta was pronounced bru-sKett-a, not bru-sHett-a. Grazie, Lidia. I have my own bones to pick that will answer your question.

I’d tell your kitchen neighbors not to hold back on tasteful drama. Why play it safe and end up with just a so-so outcome when you could have something more spectacular?