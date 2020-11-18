Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: What not to do

Dear Readers, this column is just for you. Once a month I’ll answer one of your design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
I live in a friendly cul-de-sac. Four of us homeowners plan to make improvements next year. Instead of asking you what to do, we thought we’d ask for tips about what not to do. Can you help us not make mistakes? One kitchen remodel, two bathroom remodels and one improved curb appeal.
In a roundabout way, your question reminds me of a PBS cooking show, "Lidia’s Kitchen," where host Lidia Bastianich began an episode by saying to her viewers, “I have a bone to pick with you.” She explained that bruschetta was pronounced bru-sKett-a, not bru-sHett-a. Grazie, Lidia. I have my own bones to pick that will answer your question.
I’d tell your kitchen neighbors not to hold back on tasteful drama. Why play it safe and end up with just a so-so outcome when you could have something more spectacular?
In design, I usually equate drama with volume. So, unless your kitchen ceiling height is greater than nine feet, take your upper cabinets to the ceiling. (Going to 10 feet can also be good in some cases.) Don’t settle for a typical four or six-inch backsplash. Bring it up to meet the bottom of the upper cabinets. And, when available, bring it to the ceiling. This might mean over the windows and along with the hood. From personal experience, your tile setter may balk until he does it and then admits that it looks clean, harmonious – and dramatic.
If you’re putting in a slab countertop, do not use that same slab to create a short backsplash. Some fabricators will install this automatically if they’re working directly with a homeowner and not with a designer. If they install such a backsplash, do not add tile to it. Leave it alone and just paint the wall. Otherwise, whatever you add will look out of place.
If you have a busy countertop such as granite, don’t choose a busy backsplash.
The same go-for-drama attitude applies in bathrooms. Shower wall tile should reach the ceiling unless it’s over nine feet. My pet peeve regarding short kitchen backsplashes does not apply to bathroom vanities. Although I’d opt for something more interesting than a short backsplash, sometimes, it’s better to keep this simple and add drama elsewhere. This could be show-stopping light fixtures, wallpaper, a patterned floor or a colorful, lacquered vanity. I’d do it all, myself. Don’t be shy.
When it comes to curb appeal, I have a list of what-not-to-do. Curb un-appeal puts the most bees in my bonnet. That’s because whatever missteps you make are on full view by your neighbors. They want a nice view not an eyesore.
Your front yard not only represents you but your neighborhood. Choices can also affect property values and even safety. It is much better to have nothing but dirt than to have weeds, dead or unattractive plants, and a bunch of tchotchkes.
In the first case, you’re projecting the idea that you’re waiting to implement a plan and, in the meantime, keeping your yard neat. The second case displays what that plan was. If you like wind chimes, bird feeders, statues, flags, etc., put them in your backyard – just as you would plant your vegetable garden or put your tool shed in the backyard. Potted plants make sense if they’re next to your front door, but otherwise, seem like out-of-place orphans. Either plant them in the ground where they can flourish or put them with their friends in the backyard.
The “appeal” in curb appeal takes thought, design, maintenance, and restraint but the result is so nice in so many ways.
Unlike Lidia, I don’t have a tasty bruschetta to offer but these what-not-to tips will add value and success to your cul-de-sac.
