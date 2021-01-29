Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: What to do when a table is too small

Dear Readers, this column is just for you. Once a month I’ll answer one of your design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
I downsized when I moved into a one-bedroom apartment at the Meadows. I kept a painting that is six feet wide and thirty inches high. There’s only one place for it to fit which is on the wall opposite the front door. I put a console table under it to hold a platter for my mail, glasses and keys. I put these things there for convenience and to always remember where they are. The problem is that the table is only four feet long. I centered it under the art and it looks funny because the art is wider than the table. What can I do other than buy a longer table?
I have two easy solutions but first let me address why your art and table look funny — but because you have a good eye, you probably already know. These two pieces are out of scale with one another. If you thought I was going to say “out of proportion”, you’re not alone. The distinction is that scale refers to the relationship between different objects whereas proportion refers to different parts of the same object. An example of this might be a lampshade that is too large or too small for its base.
One way to solve your problem is to hang another piece of art above, and centered on, your painting. It must be narrower than the table and, ideally, hung vertically. This will take the attention away from the fact that your current vignette is top-heavy (meaning that your art is too wide for the table.)
The second solution is to scoot your table over so that it extends beyond the edge of the art. Let’s say by a foot. Then find a slim chair to put on the other side of the table and place it so that it is also a foot beyond the other side of the artwork. So now these two elements span eight feet and are wider than your six-foot piece of art.
If you don’t have a chair, find a substitute like a floor lamp partnered with a bulky basket or a potted plant or a sculpture of some sort. You can give this wall its due by decorating with accessories on, and even under, the table. This could include one or a pair of candlestick-shaped lamps (the taller the better in your case) and a decorative trunk or box under the table. It could mean a pillow and throw on the chair. The point is, you want to fill the empty space with a decorative story.
Make these accessories speak to each other. That is, if your handy platter is yellow, choose a yellow pillow and throw. Or, let’s say you have a couple of blue and white ginger jars for the table or under the table. Then carry the blue to the surrounding accessories.
I’d like to add something here that is off topic. I was grateful to receive an email from a reader who wrote in response to my recent column about chalk paint. I’m happy to now report that BB Frösch Paint Transformer can be purchased at Antiques on Second at 1370 Second Street in Napa. This great source of novel treasures is open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, 10 am — 5 p.m. and closed Wednesdays.
Click to read about chalk paint: plcinteriors.com/post/the-mystique-of-chalk-paint.
