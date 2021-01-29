Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: What to do when a table is too small

Dear Readers, this column is just for you. Once a month I’ll answer one of your design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:

I downsized when I moved into a one-bedroom apartment at the Meadows. I kept a painting that is six feet wide and thirty inches high. There’s only one place for it to fit which is on the wall opposite the front door. I put a console table under it to hold a platter for my mail, glasses and keys. I put these things there for convenience and to always remember where they are. The problem is that the table is only four feet long. I centered it under the art and it looks funny because the art is wider than the table. What can I do other than buy a longer table?

I have two easy solutions but first let me address why your art and table look funny — but because you have a good eye, you probably already know. These two pieces are out of scale with one another. If you thought I was going to say “out of proportion”, you’re not alone. The distinction is that scale refers to the relationship between different objects whereas proportion refers to different parts of the same object. An example of this might be a lampshade that is too large or too small for its base.