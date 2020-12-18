Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: When contractors go rogue

Dear Readers, this column is just for you. Once a month I’ll answer one of your design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
This may seem like a small thing but to me, it is a huge disappointment. I’ve waited two years to remodel my bathroom. I put a lot of time and thought into figuring out what I wanted. I love the way it turned out except for one glaring eyesore. I had shown the tile setter where to put the recessed cubby for the soap and shampoo. I wanted it in a place that would be somewhat hidden. He put it on another wall, under a window that is centered on that wall. I purposefully wanted that wall to be uninterrupted. I only wanted to see the beautiful (and expensive) tile. Am I overreacting?
You are not overreacting and I feel your pain. My clients have felt it, too. It’s not only upsetting but also disrespectful. Your tile setter disregarded what you wanted and, in my case, tile setters disregarded the investment clients made in me. I no longer work with contractors who do not realize that my work is just as important as theirs.
Your tile setter should have told you why he couldn’t follow your instructions (which seems strange because I’m guessing he had at least 30 inches to play with) and then asked you for your second-choice location.
One of my own shower niche ideas came up short, literally. My clients’ glass tile was so stunning that I wanted to use it as a niche that spanned the entire five feet of a shower wall. The contractor decided to shorten the span because he didn’t want to cut into the wall studs, even though this is done time and time again. He saw my drawing before he bid on the job. He knew it would take a couple of extra steps and should have accounted for it instead of dismissing my design. Now, instead of the niche being a focal point, it just looks strange.
Contractors can go rogue in several ways during a construction job. When it comes to tile, I’ve seen it installed horizontally when I’ve specified it to be vertical. I’ve seen fat grout lines when I’ve asked for one-eighth inch. One contractor even picked out the grout color before I had a chance to do so. His choice affected the tile color so much that I thought the wrong tile had been ordered.
Details matter. Talk to your tile setter. All too often, homeowners give them a pass. “It’s OK. It’s not that bad. He was on a deadline.” Yours will tell you that the niche could not go where you wanted because the studs were in the way. That’s a valid point but he could still have made it work with a little effort. An easy fix would have been to create a tall, skinny niche that would actually have looked interesting. The real problem was not the studs but his lack of consideration for you. He stepped on your design. His work is done now while you live with the eyesore for years to come.
Your conversation may result in a fix or a compromise. At the very least, he may not take such liberty on his next job.
If you (or you, readers) find yourself hiring a contractor in the future, make sure to set expectations from the get-go. Make it clear that any changes are to be approved by you first.
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. Demystifying Design appears every other Saturday. For more information about her design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com call (707) 322-6522; or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net
