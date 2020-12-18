Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: When contractors go rogue

One of my own shower niche ideas came up short, literally. My clients’ glass tile was so stunning that I wanted to use it as a niche that spanned the entire five feet of a shower wall. The contractor decided to shorten the span because he didn’t want to cut into the wall studs, even though this is done time and time again. He saw my drawing before he bid on the job. He knew it would take a couple of extra steps and should have accounted for it instead of dismissing my design. Now, instead of the niche being a focal point, it just looks strange.

Contractors can go rogue in several ways during a construction job. When it comes to tile, I’ve seen it installed horizontally when I’ve specified it to be vertical. I’ve seen fat grout lines when I’ve asked for one-eighth inch. One contractor even picked out the grout color before I had a chance to do so. His choice affected the tile color so much that I thought the wrong tile had been ordered.