Patti Cowger: Paint companies announce the colors of the year: Gray is out --what's in?

This is the season when various paint manufacturers announce their Color of the Year, that is, for the coming year. Arriving at such a color is the culmination of national and international study and dialogue that assess the events and attitudes of the present year as a means to predict such things for the following year. Although manufacturers choose from their own particular paint decks, the colors chosen tend to be similar.

In 2019, manufacturers chose a certain hue of blue to be 2020’s Color of the Year. Classic blue, true blue, navy blue. They reasoned that this rich shade represented familiarity. We know this color. Familiarity evokes confidence and quality and, therefore, a sense of stability. Such feelings of security encourage us to accept opportunities and support us in reaching goals. Who knew a color could have such a message? Each year’s message is different and 2019’s forecast was right on – until this past March. How could they have known that a pandemic would bring a comfortable and trailblazing 2020 to a screeching halt?

For sure, Covid-19 has played a large role in the colors chosen to represent 2021. Another thing is for sure: gray is out and brown is in.