Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design: Design game to pass the time

What is your level of stir-craziness these days? Thank goodness the warm weather is upon us and we can embark upon a few outdoor activities – including one I’ve just created. It’s the first (and hopefully the last) Demystifying Design Shelter-in-Place Trivia Challenge.

It’s an outdoor game where you can invite a limited number of face-masked friends to participate from a distance. That distance should probably be six to 10 feet apart. Check the latest government guidelines. Be smart and be safe.

If you’re hosting the game, you’ll need to have a few things on hand: a microphone, bells, and trivia questions. You can order the first two items from Amazon. Singing Machine sells a microphone for $9.99 that comes with a 100-foot cord. There are others that are wireless and fancier if you foresee using such a thing when life goes back to normal. Each player will need a hand-held bell to signal he/she knows the answer to the trivia question. This takes the place of a buzzer, whistle or kazoo. I suppose you could make paddles like they use at auctions.

You’ll also needs chairs for players to sit on. Again, use your best judgment as far as wiping them down before and after the game. The important point is to spread them out.