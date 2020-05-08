Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design: Design game to pass the time

What is your level of stir-craziness these days? Thank goodness the warm weather is upon us and we can embark upon a few outdoor activities – including one I’ve just created. It’s the first (and hopefully the last) Demystifying Design Shelter-in-Place Trivia Challenge.
It’s an outdoor game where you can invite a limited number of face-masked friends to participate from a distance. That distance should probably be six to 10 feet apart. Check the latest government guidelines. Be smart and be safe.
If you’re hosting the game, you’ll need to have a few things on hand: a microphone, bells, and trivia questions. You can order the first two items from Amazon. Singing Machine sells a microphone for $9.99 that comes with a 100-foot cord. There are others that are wireless and fancier if you foresee using such a thing when life goes back to normal. Each player will need a hand-held bell to signal he/she knows the answer to the trivia question. This takes the place of a buzzer, whistle or kazoo. I suppose you could make paddles like they use at auctions.
You’ll also needs chairs for players to sit on. Again, use your best judgment as far as wiping them down before and after the game. The important point is to spread them out.
Lastly, you’ll need top-secret design questions to ask. Simply email me to get them. I’ve come up with 30 questions with 10 being in each of the easy, medium and difficult categories. Each topic has been the subject of one of my columns written over the past eight years. The questions touch on history, architecture, design rules and tools, art, and vocabulary. There are straight-forward questions as well as multiple choice, and a few true-and- false ones, too. There is something for everyone, both men and women.
As the host or hostess, you’ll read the question in full and then call upon the first player to ring a bell or raise a paddle. Each correct answer receives one point. Each incorrect answer deducts one point which forces players to incorporate a little finesse. The person with the most points in the end wins. If there is a tie, you’ll read the bonus question. Just to throw in a twist, the bonus question is not related to design but to the history of Napa and a topic about which I’ve written.
Is there a prize for the winner? There surely is. The winner just emails me a question about his or her home, along with a photo, and I will offer a complimentary answer. For example, someone might send in a photo of a sparsely-furnished room and ask how to warm it up or make it more cozy. Or, one might want to open up a kitchen on a tight budget. Although my answer will be general and not include specific furnishings, vendors, colors, or tradespeople, it will nonetheless offer some insight into the situation. So that I’m sure to open the winner’s email, the subject line should reference the game.
Note: It is possible that shelter-in-place guidelines have tightened or loosened since the writing of this column. Please check up-to-date news before playing this game with anyone outside your household. Have fun and may the most loyal Demystifying Design reader win!
Patti L Cowger is a Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For more information about her design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com call (707) 322-6522; or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.
