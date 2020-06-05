Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design: Letting your accessories breathe

Last week was an exciting one for me. I completed a remodeling project that I’d been working on for two years. It not only included structural re-engineering, exterior landscaping, and interior reconfiguration but all the furnishings and accessories as well. You don’t have to be a designer to feel this jubilation and reward. It happens to everyone, professionally or personally, who devotes heart and soul towards accomplishing a goal.
In my case, there is another exciting event on the horizon – photo shoot day. Just like a sports trophy, an educational certificate or any other token that reflects one’s achievement, photographs will capture the visions that have been circulating in my imagination since Day 1.
What does this have to do with letting a design breathe? Although two wine-tasting rooms are at the heart of my project, this breathing isn’t about softening flavors or releasing aromas of wine. It’s about the art gallery that we installed in one of the tasting rooms. Before installing, I did a few online searches wondering if there were different rules for art placement in a public gallery rather than in a private home.
I also wondered if I should take the 18-foot high ceiling into consideration. The answer was “no” to both.
During this research, one particular guideline caught my attention. It expressed the same sentiment that I’ve written about numerous times but was done so in a more graceful way. My words, “don’t clutter” were articulated as “let the art breathe.” That is to say that when there are too many things to look at, nothing can be seen. There is no landing spot for the eye to rest and absorb all that is going on. Even priceless objects lose their value when lost in a busy blur.
How do you let your art and other accessories breathe? There is a solution, but the first step is to quickly remove those pieces that you don’t love. The second step is to repeat the first step but more slowly and more honestly. I suspect that there are more things to eliminate.
Next, group similar pieces together. For instance, all hand-blown glass bowls, all ceramics, all Mediterranean-style accessories, all Asian accessories, all Americana accessories, all carved wood, and so forth. I should add another possibility. It may or may not be as strong of an effect but you can also group objects by color, subject matter or texture.
Each group will then become its own entity. Each group will be able to stand on its own, breathing freely without the distracting presence of something that doesn’t belong. Your eye can process each vignette and then begin to calmly appreciate all of its elements independently.
By the way, if you’re wondering how high most art should be hung, the rule of thumb is to have its center about 5 feet from the floor. This rule also applies when grouping multiple pieces where there is more than one row of art. Out of curiosity, I looked at the gallery wall in my own home. I had lazily eyeballed this installation instead of properly using a measuring tape. It consists of seven paintings with five different sizes and a three-dimensional wooden piece. Even so, when I measured the center line of the group as a whole, it was 57 ½ inches from the floor. This is not to congratulate myself but to say that the above rule seems to be reliable.
My remodeling project was at RD Winery in Napa. In the spirit of the owner’s Vietnamese heritage, and to bring a different ambiance to the Napa Valley, the design has a tropical, South Seas flavor. In addition to the art gallery (consisting of 16 original oils by Vietnamese artists), it includes a 10-foot, hand-blown glass chandelier in the shape of waves, a centralized bamboo structure, and a patio for outdoor tasting.
Choosing the art and arranging where it would go was yet another exciting phase of the project. All pieces are joyful and colorful and, whether grouped or displayed alone, have breathing room for visitors to drink in along with their wine.
