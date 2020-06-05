Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design: Letting your accessories breathe

How do you let your art and other accessories breathe? There is a solution, but the first step is to quickly remove those pieces that you don’t love. The second step is to repeat the first step but more slowly and more honestly. I suspect that there are more things to eliminate.

Next, group similar pieces together. For instance, all hand-blown glass bowls, all ceramics, all Mediterranean-style accessories, all Asian accessories, all Americana accessories, all carved wood, and so forth. I should add another possibility. It may or may not be as strong of an effect but you can also group objects by color, subject matter or texture.

Each group will then become its own entity. Each group will be able to stand on its own, breathing freely without the distracting presence of something that doesn’t belong. Your eye can process each vignette and then begin to calmly appreciate all of its elements independently.