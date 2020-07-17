Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design:Minimal accessories, maximum impact

In the first example, you were overwhelmed and in the second, you lost interest. You were probably also irritated and disappointed. Why? Because there were too many things to digest. The excessiveness led to a blur and the intention of each was never realized.

“Less is more” is not just about quantity but about the way it makes you feel. The accessories in your home, and the way you’ve grouped them, are meant to tell little stories, to create lovely vignettes, and to uplift your spirits every time you see them.

If yours do this for you, it means you’ve put some thought behind each arrangement. If they don’t, there could be a few reasons including the possibility that you’re displaying too many things. Ones you love the most are lost among the others. You may even feel burdened or even depressed by over-abundance. Do these problems pale in comparison to current events in the outside world? Of course, but I can attest that beautiful aesthetics can bring pleasure and boost spirits as we all shelter in place. Your surroundings matter.