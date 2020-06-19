Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design: Mullet curb appeal

Let me make an exception to the potted plants. A matching pair that flank a front door makes a welcoming vignette. Pots or flower boxes on a porch also look nice as long as they are large enough. It’s better to have larger, but fewer, pots than smaller ones and more of them.

Mow, blow, weed, and water what is left in the front and your curb appeal will automatically be refreshed and upgraded. If you’re thinking of adding new plants, plan before you purchase. Otherwise, you’ll come home with an assortment of greenery where colors, sizes, shapes, and styles don’t work well together. When in doubt, keep it simple.

There is a house in my neighborhood where the entire front yard is black bark (real bark, not wood chips) and about five large boulders and three maple trees. So simple. The key is that they are perfectly scaled and placed where they create balance without looking contrived. Other than a walkway to the front door and a short hedge of pittosporum accompanying it, that’s all there is. I always stop to stare at the elegance in its simplicity each time I walk by. If the homeowners were to ever add some kind of artsy garden knick-knack, it would achy-break my heart.