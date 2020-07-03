Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design: Mundane to magnificent hallways

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Readers,

This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:

We just bought an eyesore of a house in an otherwise beautiful neighborhood. We are willing to invest a significant amount to renovate. Our style is traditional but not fussy. This house does not have any architectural interest, which we’d like to add. Besides the typical remodeling areas, we want to do something with the very long and narrow hallway that is only broken up by doors to bedrooms and a closet. Other than paint and wallpaper, what can we do to it?

The first thing that comes to mind is to widen your hallway. Not entirely, but where space can be captured from the bedrooms or closet to create niches. Ideally, this can be achieved in a way where they are spaced out in a graceful way. In other words, where there is symmetry or some breathing room between them. If two niches are right next to each other and the rest of the hallway can only be plain walls, then it would be better to do just one niche and as wide as can be.