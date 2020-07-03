Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design: Mundane to magnificent hallways

Dear Readers,
This column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
We just bought an eyesore of a house in an otherwise beautiful neighborhood. We are willing to invest a significant amount to renovate. Our style is traditional but not fussy. This house does not have any architectural interest, which we’d like to add. Besides the typical remodeling areas, we want to do something with the very long and narrow hallway that is only broken up by doors to bedrooms and a closet. Other than paint and wallpaper, what can we do to it?
The first thing that comes to mind is to widen your hallway. Not entirely, but where space can be captured from the bedrooms or closet to create niches. Ideally, this can be achieved in a way where they are spaced out in a graceful way. In other words, where there is symmetry or some breathing room between them. If two niches are right next to each other and the rest of the hallway can only be plain walls, then it would be better to do just one niche and as wide as can be.
The niches should be four inches to a foot deep. Now what? Time for creativity, and since you favor tradition, the possibilities are wide open. They all involve millwork. That is, molding, trim, door casing, chair rail, and paneling. You don’t have to use all but don’t limit yourself thinking that the more you add the “fussier” it will be. Don’t underplay your efforts. Keep in mind that if you paint all of these elements the same color, the hallway will flow and look harmonious. Use paint with a semi-gloss sheen to bring a little reflection into the space.
What goes inside these niches? If they are four inches deep, you could cover the entire backs with a mirror panel. This will visually amplify the width of the hallway. Or, you could paint an accent color or cover in wallpaper. If they are 12 inches deep, you could add shelving for books. Perhaps they could be interspersed with two or three related accessories such as colorful, glass bowls.
If you go down this road, do so intentionally. The books and accessories must be attractive and carefully displayed just as you would see in an art gallery. Decide what you’ll put in these niches before you build them so that the shelves can be fixed (not adjustable). Fixed shelves add an admirable custom touch. Given the contents, you can also decide if it makes sense to install a small recessed light at the top.
Millwork is still a good option even if you choose not to create niches. Think about adding pilasters to give a slight illusion of having a niche. These are three-sided columns that can project as little as an inch into the hallway and can be any width. If wide enough, they are also handy places to attach wall sconces.
Mirror panels, framed within millwork, can also be used on these niche-less walls. In fact, they can be especially beneficial in such cases as they add needed dimension to the space.
Going back to wall sconces, don’t forget to address lighting. If the hallway is not wide enough to afford wall sconces then use one or more ceiling chandeliers. (I suggest chandeliers as opposed to recessed cans because your style is traditional.) Take the height of your ceilings into consideration to determine what kind of chandeliers they can accommodate – dropped, flush, or semi-flush. Dropped is the most impressive but you likely need at least nine-foot ceilings.
Niches or not, the idea is to interrupt the long spans of plain wall with various millwork components. As you choose your pieces, keep in mind that the same design (or the majority of it) should carry into the rest of your home. Don’t forget the hallway’s ceiling where millwork, color, and/or wallpaper might also be incorporated.
Patti L Cowger is a Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For more information about her design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com call (707) 322-6522; or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.
