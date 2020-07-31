Patti L. Cowger Demistifying Design: Wellness at home

What naturally follows a de-stressing sauna or a warm soak? A good night’s rest. Dr. Lytle-Vieira suggests blackout curtains or shades for those who have trouble getting a deep sleep.

“Light decreases melatonin, a hormone that signals sleep,” she said. “Keeping a room dark can help people sleep more soundly especially in the summer months when the sun rises earlier in the morning.”

Here’s the tricky part. Sunlight is essential to getting a restful sleep at night. That’s because your body’s natural clock relies on this light to figure out the time and then determine whether to pump out energizing hormones or relaxing ones (like melatonin.)

One way to help keep everything on schedule is to flood your body with light as soon as you get out of bed. Opening your window coverings right away sends a message to your body that it’s time to wake up. Keep the natural light flowing throughout the day. If you work indoors, try to sit by a window and then take a walk during your lunch break. Dr. Lytle-Vieira recommends 10 minutes of sun exposure in the early morning, without sunscreen, to help regulate your sleep-wake cycle and to promote vitamin D absorption without risk of skin cancer. (She does recommend sunscreen during the rest of the day.)