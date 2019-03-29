I have something new to announce today. But, in the devious interest of keeping you in suspense, I’m first reviewing something old.
When I began to write Demystifying Design seven years ago, I was afraid that I’d run out of topics within weeks. I thought there would be only so much to say about space planning, furnishings, floors, windows, fabric, art, and color palettes. But the column evolved and broadened.
I started to relay field trips that I had taken like the ones to Mare Island where Blu Homes are manufactured and to Donum Estate in Carneros where the winery has established a sculptural park. I also reported back from tours of San Francisco Designer Showhouses and, after participating in seven of them myself, I added a column describing what happens behind the scenes.
I introduced you to a few clients and told our stories of working together. One was a seven-part series titled “Diary of a remodel.” In “Lunch with a legend,” I shared my friendship with an architect whose father and uncle were largely responsible for the design of the San Francisco skyline and the Bay Bridge.
In 2013, I interviewed Italian yacht designer, Enrico Poluzzi and, as it turns out, his approach to design is the same as land-bound designers. My patriotic spirit came through in describing the monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C., and I also seized opportunities to support Napa Open Studios and highlight our many talented artists. One of my most heartfelt pieces was written after the October 2017 wildfires. I felt privileged to have a platform to disseminate information about hiring general contractors.
I’m getting close to announcing my new thing, but first, a little more suspense. Many of my columns are rooted in the same thing as my interior design projects – history. An understanding in why styles evolved is fundamental to a successful project outcome. I’ve written about many of these “whys” including a 13-part series on the history of design and architecture. When I was in a less academic mood, I’ve referenced Downton Abbey, Nancy Drew, Albert Einstein, Oscar Wilde, CoCo Chanel, and the Knights Templar.
Throughout the years, my intent has been to help guide you in your own home-building, remodeling and furnishing projects. The good, the bad, and the why. The do, the don’t, and the why.
Ready for my announcement? One last thing. I occasionally get emails from readers saying that they remember a piece I wrote and wanted to be reminded of what I had said. The topics had now become specifically relevant to them.
So, as of today, I’m happy to say that 125 of my columns can now be found on my website under the “blog” tab.
To make searches easy, they’re categorized under Client Stories, PLC Stories, Ask PLC, New Construction, Remodeling, Furnishings, Product, Decorating (different than designing), Fabric, Art, Color, Exteriors and One-Offs.
What are One-Offs? This is content that was hard to categorize such as “Genealogy meets home décor”, “What is feng shui and does it work?” “Tarot cards and home design," “Coco Chanel whispered in my ear” and “Traffic and symmetry.”
The categories are invisibly cross-referenced when it makes sense. For instance, “Countertop on the 6th fairway” will show up under Client Stories, Remodeling, and Product but you only have to click on one of those categories. Software can be so clever!
Each blog post contains one photo, the number of words and the length of time it will take to read (usually 2-3 minutes). Just the right amount of time to drink your morning coffee or evening wine.
While I hope this new feature will be helpful and entertaining, I also hope it will not discourage you from sending your emails. I enjoy hearing from you and, sometimes, you are the inspiration for my next topic. You can find my blog at plcinteriors.com/blog. Given the quantity of content, it takes a few seconds to load.