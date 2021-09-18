Patti L Cowger, Demystifying Design: Balance and a bonus

Even without the PDF, I can offer a few guidelines in creating a room that works visually. (Although the function is a crucial component of good design, I won’t be addressing it today.)

In a nutshell, balance is the key to a beautiful aesthetic. If color, scale, proportion, pattern, furnishings, accessories, and architectural elements are appointed in a balanced way, da Vinci would be sure to approve.

Balance can be symmetrical, asymmetrical, or radial. Symmetrical balance occurs when space is evenly split along a central axis with two sides mirroring each other. This is easy to accomplish. Figure out what you want on one side and repeat it on the other. Think of matching console tables flanking a fireplace with matching lamps on top. It’s classic and traditional and works every time. You can’t go wrong other than to create something a little boring.

You can avoid such monotony by applying asymmetrical balance. It’s the same as symmetrical but without exact duplication. It’s more complex and interesting. You achieve it by replacing objects on one side with different objects that have approximately the same visual weight. For example, replace one console and lamp with an etagere or chest with art above so that the total height is about the same as the top of the console lamp on the other side.