Patti L Cowger, Demystifying Design: Balance and a bonus

I came across two intriguing words the other day and felt compelled to use them in a column. Perspicacious and sagacious.
The first means to have a ready insight into, and understanding of, things. The second is to show mental discernment and good judgment.
You probably already knew this but I didn’t. I did know of, however, the credo attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, “Everything connects to everything else.” In fact, it’s a quote I put on my website many years ago and have followed throughout my career.
What in the world am I talking about and where am I going with all of this? Perspicaciousness, sagaciousness and da Vinci’s philosophy are at the foundation of good interior design — all design, in fact.
To be honest, as I think about where I want this column to go, my mind is spinning. How do I condense all I have to say about good design in just so many words?
I’m going to do so, in the same way, I do with clients — with examples. I’ve created a PDF showing a variety of rooms that display different levels of good judgment, awareness and insight. In other words, reflect how much perspicaciousness, sagaciousness, and connection were applied.
To add a bit of frivolity, I’ve also included comments that I imagine da Vinci would make. Just send me an email to receive.
Even without the PDF, I can offer a few guidelines in creating a room that works visually. (Although the function is a crucial component of good design, I won’t be addressing it today.)
In a nutshell, balance is the key to a beautiful aesthetic. If color, scale, proportion, pattern, furnishings, accessories, and architectural elements are appointed in a balanced way, da Vinci would be sure to approve.
Balance can be symmetrical, asymmetrical, or radial. Symmetrical balance occurs when space is evenly split along a central axis with two sides mirroring each other. This is easy to accomplish. Figure out what you want on one side and repeat it on the other. Think of matching console tables flanking a fireplace with matching lamps on top. It’s classic and traditional and works every time. You can’t go wrong other than to create something a little boring.
You can avoid such monotony by applying asymmetrical balance. It’s the same as symmetrical but without exact duplication. It’s more complex and interesting. You achieve it by replacing objects on one side with different objects that have approximately the same visual weight. For example, replace one console and lamp with an etagere or chest with art above so that the total height is about the same as the top of the console lamp on the other side.
There are more types of balance but I’ll just conclude with a radial balance. As you might suspect, it is achieved using a central focal point with other elements radiating from or around it. Think of a round dining table with matching dining chairs and a round chandelier above. Radial balance can also incorporate symmetrical and asymmetrical balance.
Going back to my two new favorite words, good design is knowing how each piece works in a space and with its accompanying pieces. But there’s also another word I should include even though it’s not as fancy. Whether used as a verb, a command, or a mantra, it is the word “refrain.”
It’s just as important to know when not to add something to a room as it is to know when to do so. This is where I commonly see homeowners derail their otherwise good plan. Adding something that doesn’t belong shows a lack of focus, vision and discipline. If you have stuck with today’s column all the way to this point, you lack none of these.
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. www.plcinteriors.com or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net