Patti L. Cowger: Demystifying Design bids a fond farewell

By the way, since I was also given the opportunity to write in the Register’s Food section, you’ll find the one, and only one, true story of Napa’s malfatti along with two of my nonna’s recipes. Since my blog took years to build, I won’t be taking it down any time soon.

As I think back to what I wrote about most over the years, other than the technical “rules” of design, it was to fill your home with only those things that have a purpose. That purpose does not have to be strictly functional but can be a matter of enhancing the aesthetic, lifting your spirit or comforting your soul.

I must also have written a dozen columns urging you to declutter and to get organized. Lightening your load makes daily life (cooking meals, getting dressed, paying bills, absolutely everything) easier. And, by removing the superfluous, you allow your design and decorations to be more apparent.

I’m excited about my future and have discovered that writing is therapeutic. I have a mystery novel in my head. Set in the Napa Valley, San Francisco and Istanbul, it involves an interior designer-turned-sleuth and her client who has medieval, Byzantine family roots. I just need to figure out the ending. I’ll be writing this “masterpiece” in a new house and in a different state.