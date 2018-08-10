Last week, I wrote about a few ideas I’ve been incorporating into my design projects. They included popular metal finishes, patterned tiles, and both coffee and martini bars. Today, I’d like to share a few more ideas, starting with window hardware.
I just installed draperies using modern-style rods. They were square, not round. And, instead of being wood or iron, they were made of a heavy-gauged Lucite. (Lucite is the brand name for DuPont’s clear acrylic).
The companion rings were rectangular in shape and the finials were a simple, low-profile, square end-cap. The rings and finials were made of steel with a satin, gold finish. I chose gold because of the gold accents in the turquoise and white fabric. The result was fresh, airy and spectacular. A few fabric companies are now producing window hardware that look like pieces of sculpted art. Like light fixtures, they aren’t just functional but can define the style of a room.
My last column in 2017 announced that Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2108 would be 18-3838 Ultra Violet. It’s a pretty color, on the blue side of violet, not the red side. I wondered if clients would like it. Would I use it? I did, in a way. I painted a den violet but adjusted the color to make it deep brown – with violet undertones.
I then used these violet undertones to select drapery and upholstery fabrics and a rug. Too much violet? No, even though it was a bold choice, it was a monochromatic color scheme that is always appealing and never busy. If you like a particular color but are afraid to use it, be brave. Remember that you like it and that’s the whole point. Just use it overall, layered, and in different shades.
Color, in general, has been popular all year. A client who moved to foggy San Francisco from sunny Hawaii is homesick and not adjusting well to her new climate. So, my plan is to use pink, white and a little black to paint and furnish her living room, dining room and kitchen.
I bet you were expecting ocean blues and tropical greens. That would be pretty but too soothing for my client’s personality. She needs an extra boost of cheer and energy. This pink color scheme could go so very wrong. Baby-girl-sweet wrong.
But I’m side-stepping such a catastrophe by interjecting a level of sophistication. Instead of going in a cotton candy direction, I’m choosing rich, magenta pink and sprinkling in muted pinks that will tame the shock of using magenta. Her fireplace surround and mantel black will be painted black which will ground the pink. I’m adding a tall, black dining room cupboard and a couple of small black drinks tables. These black pieces will not be imposing but will balance the airiness of the pink. When all is complete, I’ll scattered pink and white orchids, bromeliads and both tall and table-top ferns and palms. A little Waikiki in Noe Valley.
Pantone’s 2012 Color of the Year, Tangerine Tango, is still a popular, dramatic choice. It’s the color of the backsplash tile in a kitchen currently being remodeled. My client liked the color so much that we took it to the ceiling on two walls. We also plan to use color in her exterior decoration. We’ll put lime-green pots on her new deck and also paint the door to her shed, just beyond the deck, the same lime green.
In thinking about the colors I’m using this year: purple, pink, orange, and lime, I think Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year should just be a whole box of popsicles.
Photos of these projects will be in my upcoming monthly newsletters, Abuzz. Send me an email if you’d like to receive them.