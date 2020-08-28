Patti L Cowger Demystifying Design: Rethinking great rooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I never would have imagined that a column I wrote back in November 2019 would be so relevant today. I don’t mean to say that I usually write about fleeting topics. I want them all to have long-lasting value. But November’s has come to have even deeper significance. It was titled, “Are great rooms great?” (‘Great rooms’ combine multiple rooms into one.) I explained that they’re not great – if you’re an introvert.

I described how introverts need quiet spaces to rejuvenate and clear their thoughts. Since I’m an introvert myself, I also felt compelled to clarify that introverts are not unusually shy or socially awkward. Rather, we cherish meaningful conversations and interactions. It’s the chit-chat that drains our batteries. Too much noise or extraneous activity wears us out. Of course, extroverts cherish meaningful conversations and interactions, too, but they also enjoy the chit-chat, which can recharge their batteries.

Extroverts feel comfortable in great rooms where they are not alone; where other people are playing, cooking, cleaning, watching television, talking on the phone, doing homework, or practicing the piano. While such sensory-stimulating spaces provide comfort and security to extroverts, they are disconcerting and energy-zapping to introverts.