Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: The mystique of chalk paint

I meant to write today’s column sometime last year. I was going to do it after finishing a certain DIY project, and if I had done a good job, I was even going to take pictures. Well, I never accomplished my goal, never even started, but my procrastination should not prevent you from attaining yours. What were my lofty plans?

I have two small pieces of furniture that I want to paint. One is a short, gray file cabinet that I’d like to change to deep, magenta pink. Yes, I really do. And if you saw how it would fit into the design scheme of my home office, you’d understand why. The second piece is a dresser that my parents had antiqued in the 1970s when such a faux finish was a craze.

The file cabinet is made of metal and the dresser is covered with scratches and peeling paint. Therefore, I thought both would need serious surface preparation before they could be painted. Thus, my procrastination.

One day, I came across a product called BB Frösch Paint Transformer. It’s a powder that you mix into any can of paint that will transform it into a chalk-like paint.