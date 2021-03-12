Patti L Cowger, Demystifying Design: The truth behind trends, Part 2

If you read my last column about trends for 2021, you know that I wrote it with a bit of snark. I suggested that trends are a marketing ploy to push homeowners into making unwise purchases. Of course, some trends are good but they should really be in the improved or beneficial-innovation category.
Today, I continue to respond to the same shelter magazine’s list of trends but with an attitude adjustment. While I disagreed with most of the trends in my last column, I’m happy to concur with some now, starting with Classic Design. It is “in.” I said I wouldn’t be snarky but I can’t help but say, “Duh.” The status of this style is inherent in its name. Classic means timeless and, therefore, not a trend.
Classic Design embodies the balance, harmony and proportion inspired by Greek and Roman models (as in the Parthenon, not flawlessly formed humans walking a runway.) Actually, the Greeks stole this architectural concept from the Egyptians. The Romans stole it from the Greeks; the French from the Romans and the Brits from the French. Without getting buried in historical details, let’s just say that this style has been around for 5,000 years beginning with perfectly designed pyramids.
While formal, traditional and European-furnished spaces may come to mind, Classic Design can be freshened to meet today’s aesthetic. This can be done by reducing the number of accessories and furnishings. This is the same as a painter leaving part of a canvas untouched. It creates empty space and breathing room which can uplift the entire painting. Streamlining the style of window treatments is another way to update a classic room. Heavy or voluminous layers of valances, draperies and sheers could be replaced with simple draperies but in colorful or bold patterns.
Another “duh” trend that is not a trend at all is to layer or mix old with new. This has always been a good practice. Purchasing or inheriting quality items from the get-go and then adding this-and-that throughout the years give a room its soul and history. Be sure to love those inherited pieces before accepting them. Don’t be afraid to say “no” if you don’t.
This leads to another trend listed in the magazine. Furniture sets are on their way out. Good riddance. Sets are one-note, boring and unimaginative. If you want your home to look like a showroom, then go ahead and buy the dining set, the living room and family room sets, and the bedroom sets. They may look right. They may look coordinated. But they don’t reflect your own personal touch or insert your interests, your travels, and even your quirks. Rooms need depth. They need the mix and layering that I mentioned before.
The magazine also announced that powder rooms are now a place to have decorating fun. I agree but all rooms are places to have fun.
True, I’ve written about powder rooms, in particular, over the years. Because they are small and because they can take on their own personality without being tied to the rest of the home’s décor, you can go wild. A lot wild or a little wild depending on your own risk tolerance.
Powder rooms beckon wallpapered tin-tiled, or lacquered ceilings and walls dressed with a host of options. If you paint, choose a crazy color. Really. The only rule is that it must be a color you love. Every element and every surface should be special. What about a big, crystal chandelier or a Japanese tansu converted into a vanity? Think of texture. Think of drama. Think of a theme and have fun.
In fact, have fun with all of your spaces regardless of trends.
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. Demystifying Design appears every other Saturday. For information about her interior design services, visit her website at plcinteriors.com, follow @plcinteriors or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net.