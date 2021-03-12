Patti L Cowger, Demystifying Design: The truth behind trends, Part 2

Another “duh” trend that is not a trend at all is to layer or mix old with new. This has always been a good practice. Purchasing or inheriting quality items from the get-go and then adding this-and-that throughout the years give a room its soul and history. Be sure to love those inherited pieces before accepting them. Don’t be afraid to say “no” if you don’t.

This leads to another trend listed in the magazine. Furniture sets are on their way out. Good riddance. Sets are one-note, boring and unimaginative. If you want your home to look like a showroom, then go ahead and buy the dining set, the living room and family room sets, and the bedroom sets. They may look right. They may look coordinated. But they don’t reflect your own personal touch or insert your interests, your travels, and even your quirks. Rooms need depth. They need the mix and layering that I mentioned before.

The magazine also announced that powder rooms are now a place to have decorating fun. I agree but all rooms are places to have fun.

True, I’ve written about powder rooms, in particular, over the years. Because they are small and because they can take on their own personality without being tied to the rest of the home’s décor, you can go wild. A lot wild or a little wild depending on your own risk tolerance.