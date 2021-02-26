Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: The truth behind trends

As we approach March, I have yet to write about trends for 2021. Fear not, you haven’t missed a thing. If you’ve read my past trend columns, you know that I write with some skepticism. I try to make distinctions between trends, improvements, and beneficial, long-lasting innovation.
Each winter, I also write about the Color of the Year – capitalized because there really is such a thing. It was introduced in 2000 by the Pantone paint company. Since 1999, Pantone has been hosting a secret meeting in a European capital. Representatives from various nations’ color standards groups choose a color after debating issues and moods of the world at that time. Honeysuckle was chosen in 2011 to lift our worried spirits, for example, and Ultra Violet reflected world-wide optimism and confidence in 2018. Pantone chose blue, all blues, as the color for 2020. It symbolized a collective feeling of stability and going back to a familiar way of life. In 2012, Tangerine Tango did not connect to any global mood but to a makeup line in partnership with Sephora, the French chain of cosmetic stores.
So, what’s really going on? You savvy readers realize that “trend” is another word for “marketing.” Whatever and however you have designed and decorated your home is now outdated and you need to buy all new stuff. I say “stuff” because I’m feeling a little snarky. In the spirit of responding to anyone pushing homeowners to make unwise purchases just to be “in,” I offer my reaction to trends described in a magazine recently:
- Saturated colors are in, pastels are out. So, if you like sage green and sky blue instead of emerald green and navy, just wait a year or so and the trend will reverse.
- All-white interiors are dated. This will never be true. The key is to add interest and warmth with stained or natural wood (floors, doors, selected pieces of furniture, and/or ceiling beams.)
- Wallpaper is making a comeback. No kidding. I first wrote “Wallpaper Revival” in 2014 and continued to encourage its use ever since.
- Mid-century is out. As much as I personally wish this was true, it’s still going strong with young homeowners. And, there will always be sincere followers of this Modern era. I admit that the style was remarkable in its day and esteemed architects and designers such as Charles Eames, Mies van der Rohe and Florence Knoll produced many time-honored, award-winning furniture pieces.
- Industrial style is the next new big deal. Hmmm, I thought it was the latest big deal to bite the dust – along with retro-futuristic Steampunk.
- Wicker and rattan are in. Well, I never thought they went out. I can’t think of a decorating style in which they aren’t compatible. Pieces should be used with discretion, though. Unless you’re furnishing a sunroom, or have a set of dining chairs, limit furniture to one or two pieces here and there. If you’re snubbing the idea of wicker or rattan, take an online look at McGuire Furniture. It’s really rather elegant with a lot of history behind it.
- Subway tile is out. Ridiculous. Enough said.
- Accent walls are out. It depends. They can create interest, enhance architecture, and/or elevate a design. But they shouldn’t be created just for the sake of having them.
Trends are set to keep an economy active. As an unwavering, deep believer in free enterprise, I understand the need for this. I also realize that trends can make people feel badly about their homes especially if they can’t afford to update them on a whim. They can also make people question their own taste. So, take trends with a grain of salt. When possible, design and decorate in a way that is suitable to the architecture of your home. Be consistent and when tempted to go rogue, make sure this will enhance your space rather than dilute it. Purchase quality rather than quantity.
What did this magazine say about powder rooms, layering old with new, matching furniture sets, and Classicism? Find out in my next column.
For images of accent walls, visit plcinteriors.com/post/accent-walls; for the wallpaper revival, visit plcinteriors.com/post/wallpaper
