Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: The truth behind trends

As we approach March, I have yet to write about trends for 2021. Fear not, you haven’t missed a thing. If you’ve read my past trend columns, you know that I write with some skepticism. I try to make distinctions between trends, improvements, and beneficial, long-lasting innovation.

Each winter, I also write about the Color of the Year – capitalized because there really is such a thing. It was introduced in 2000 by the Pantone paint company. Since 1999, Pantone has been hosting a secret meeting in a European capital. Representatives from various nations’ color standards groups choose a color after debating issues and moods of the world at that time. Honeysuckle was chosen in 2011 to lift our worried spirits, for example, and Ultra Violet reflected world-wide optimism and confidence in 2018. Pantone chose blue, all blues, as the color for 2020. It symbolized a collective feeling of stability and going back to a familiar way of life. In 2012, Tangerine Tango did not connect to any global mood but to a makeup line in partnership with Sephora, the French chain of cosmetic stores.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.