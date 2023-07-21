As residents and business owners, we’re essential to helping Napa Recycling do their work well, but where to put what is a challenge for many of us. The manager of a local ice cream shop described their adult customers standing in front of the compost bin, staring blankly, while their young children confidently put the paper cups and wooden spoons in the compost bin. We can learn from them and from each other.

Effective recycling requires attention and a little effort. Quickly rinse used milk cartons, metal cans, and rigid plastic containers. Make sure there’s no food left in the containers: soiled items mixed in with other recyclables are a problem. Food in recycling is a lost resource: obviously, a waste of food and the energy it took to grow it, and it diminishes the amount of compost that the NRWS stockpiles to sell to gardeners. The idea that someone is standing by a conveyor belt, fishing out dirty containers and washing them, is a fantasy known among the eco-snarky as aspirational recycling. Soft plastic (bags, shrink wrap, etc.) cannot be recycled, and may even damage the machinery at the recycling center.

The mystery of the three bins

When in doubt, check it out. Go to naparecycling.com and type the item into the “What Do I Do With…?” search bar at the top of the page. Still stumped? Call NRWS and ask customer service. 707-255-5200.

And the fourth bin?

There’s another choice, although not a bin: it’s the RECYCLE MORE program, and it takes care of more complicated used items, like electronics and appliances (anything with a plug), oversized metal items, clothing and shoes, cooking oil, and fluorescent light bulbs and tubes. Put these things in a separate box and call NRWS at 707-255-5200 to arrange a pickup time.

Businesses need to call 1-800-984-9661 for an appointment to bring hazardous things like chemicals, and fluorescent bulbs and tubes to the Hazardous Waste Facility.

Watch NRWS’s short, lively video to see what goes on after our bins are picked up. You’ll be surprised: https://youtu.be/9xmuG2XvbhA. For a closer look, the recycling center offers fascinating tours of their operations. Call 707-255-5200.

Reduce the amount you add to landfill: compost, compost, compost. State law SB 1383 requires all California residents to divert all organic waste from landfills. Landfills that contains food scraps are the third largest source of methane emissions in our state and are more damaging to human health and climate pollutants than CO2. Remember, food-soiled paper like napkins, coffee cups and pizza boxes are compostable, too. Meat scraps can be wrapped in newspaper or put in the freezer until the night before pickup to reduce the gross-out factor. Keep your small compost pail clean by washing it in the dishwasher or by hand. If you want to use a liner, be sure it’s certified compostable.

If you have a garden, grow some of your own food and use your own compost to enrich the soil. Remember, you can also purchase compost from Napa Recycling. They turn our food scraps, used paper towels, yard trimmings and other organic material into compost right here in Napa. Enrich your soil naturally, prevent erosion, conserve water, save money, and fight climate change with compost from NRWS.

Recycling helps the natural world thrive and generates revenue for our county. In 2022, Napa’s Recycling and Waste Service recycled or composted over 170,000 tons of materials. By keeping these valuable resources out of landfills, we decreased carbon dioxide emissions by 155,199 metric tons, enough to power all the houses in Napa for four months. Looked at another way, this reduction in greenhouse gases is the equivalent of taking 32,951 passenger cars off the road and conserving over 17 million gallons of gasoline. What’s more, recycling and composting in Napa provides over 315 full-time jobs (data provided by NRWS).

Money doesn’t stink

Or so said Emperor Vespasian (17 to 79 CE), replying to complaints about the smell of the public urinals he had built, the contents of which were collected and sold to cloth merchants and laundries to bleach linens. He might be pleased that we still see the value in things that smell bad but can do good, 2,000 years down the road.

16 things that don't belong in your Napa County recycling bin Hardcover Books Take-out containers Plastic toys Mirrors Gift wrap, bows and ribbons Glass plates, bakeware and cups Single-use plastic bags Food Wrappers Clothes Light bulbs Photographs Napkins Clothes hangers Ceramics and pottery Sandwich bags Styrofoam