Davina Hurt, the Bay Area’s representative on the California Air Resources Board and keynote speaker at the recent Napa Climate Summit, laid it on the line. “If the Earth’s existence is equivalent to a 24-hour clock, human beings have only been present for 3 seconds…let’s hope we can make it 4,” she said. Hurt described how the once prolific passenger pigeon became extinct, then pointed out that humans could be next if we do not take serious steps to address the climate crisis. “We need swift collective action in this decade,” she concluded.

Swift collection action was the focus of the summit, called “Moving Forward Faster,” attended by more than 120 representatives of local government, business, agriculture, the wine industry, housing, and community organizations. The summit, held May 24 at Napa Valley College, was the brainchild of Anna Chouteau, a St. Helena City Councilmember and member of the countywide Climate Action Committee.

Chouteau said the idea of the summit came to her while having coffee with Mark Van Gorder, former Napa City Councilmember and current PG&E Senior Government Affairs representative in the North Bay.

Van Gorder agreed. “If it was possible to have a 'collective meeting of the minds,' we might be able to better understand the expected increase in electricity demand and role of localized generation in the coming 5, 10, 15 years,” he said.

After sharing her idea, Chouteau formed an organizing team with city of Napa Vice Mayor Beth Painter and members of nonprofit Napa Climate NOW!. The team decided to focus on infrastructure projects across the county that are currently or could potentially have a significant positive climate impact. The summit was hosted by Napa Climate NOW! and sponsored by PG&E.

The event came together in record time, reflecting widespread recognition that coordinated climate action is needed now. “Everyone we asked to present said 'Yes,'” remarked Painter.

Bold Action

The summit zeroed in on emissions reduction projects in the energy, transportation, and solid waste sectors, renewable energy projects from the solid waste and sanitation sectors, and federal and state funding sources, including presentations from Congressman Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd, and Tracy Krumpen representing State Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

The ENGIE energy efficiency project was described by Felix Hernandez, III, American Canyon’s Maintenance and Utilities Director. According to Hernandez, the City Council demonstrated its mettle when it agreed to move forward with this project despite the economic uncertainty of COVID-19, with an initial expenditure of $5.2 million. The project has installed solar arrays at three sites, provided EV chargers at City Hall, installed backup generators and battery systems, and made lighting and heating system upgrades. Best of all, the project is already paying back with greater than expected energy savings.

American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley, a panel moderator, pointed out that the city’s requirement that development projects achieve 15% greater energy efficiency than required by state energy codes has resulted in the first 300 homes in the new Watson Ranch development being all-electric and a new warehouse project also being all-electric. This avoids new fossil fuel gas lines and potential leaks of methane, a powerful climate warmer.

Taking a Multi-Faceted Approach

Kate Miller, Executive Director of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA), discussed the need for a multi-faceted approach to transportation sector emissions. She pointed out that over 60% of the vehicle trips made in Napa County are five miles or less, many of which could easily be replaced by walking or cycling. If just 10% of auto trips were shifted to other modes, over 64 tons of carbon dioxide would be eliminated each day.

Other NVTA initiatives include purchasing electric buses, using Measure T funds for repaving roads (reducing friction and, therefore, tailpipe emissions), roundabout projects that reduce idling, and the V-Commute program. The V-Commute (https://vcommute.org/) app provides information on public transportation, walking and cycling routes, and carpool connections.

Look for more highlights from the summit in the next Climate Connections column.