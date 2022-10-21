The Climate Connection: Napa County cities initiate climate action

Calistoga was the first. In August 2021, the Calistoga City Council passed a Climate Emergency Resolution committing to a goal of net zero climate pollutant emissions by 2030. The other cities and town in Napa County followed suit, and in June 2022, the Napa County Board of Supervisors passed its own resolution with a target of 2030.

Global temperature is rapidly rising, approaching 1.5 degrees centigrade (2.7 degrees Farenheit) above normal, a level international scientists have urged us not to exceed. The Climate Center in Santa Rosa points out that this could happen as early as 2027, with impacts, such as hot summers, short rain seasons and more wildfires, increasing in intensity by nearly 50% without more aggressive action. Its Climate-Safe California plan emphasizes the importance of achieving “net-negative” emissions – sequestering more climate pollutants than are emitted – by 2030.

Here’s a quick look at what three of our local jurisdictions are doing.

Acting on the recommendations of its Green Committee, Calistoga is banning new gas stations, prohibiting gasoline-powered leaf blowers (an outsized source of greenhouse gases) and requesting that the county increase protections for old-growth trees. City staff is working on regulations to eliminate polystyrene (Styrofoam) and single-use plastic foodware items.

Antoinette Mailliard, Green Committee chairwoman, noted, “We’d like to eliminate as much Styrofoam as possible because it breaks down the fastest, goes quickly into the soil, and never goes away.”

After the American Canyon Resolution was passed, an Ad Hoc Climate Action Committee was formed, chaired by Councilmember Mark Joseph. The committee came back with 32 specific climate action recommendations, some of which the city is already working on.

For instance, its Citywide Energy Efficiency, Resiliency & Sustainability Project has added solar panels to the public safety building, water treatment plant, and wastewater treatment facility (which also now has a Tesla battery to store solar power) as part of a proposed microgrid system.

“We are moving towards increasing the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant to treat ‘higher-strength’ waste, and use methane from this waste to help power the plant,” said Felix Hernandez III, maintenance and utilities director.

“Much of this waste comes from local wineries who have had to haul waste to the East Bay. When the project is complete, they won’t have to drive to Oakland, reducing those emissions. We’ve also added EV charging stations at City Hall and plan on expanding the city’s charging infrastructure. Our city fleet includes a Ford E-Transit all Electric Cargo Van, and we’ve placed an order for several Ford 150 Lightning E-Trucks.”

The city’s next step will be to seek public input. Joseph said, “We now want to hear from residents, including our youth, about which actions the community should prioritize.”

The Napa City Council made climate change one of their priorities for 2022. The draft 2040 General Plan contains a climate change and sustainability element that outlines policies to help the city reach the 2030 net-zero emissions goal.

In addition, Napa has dedicated funding to increase staff focus on climate concerns. Molly Rattigan, named deputy city manager, is taking the lead, supported by a new staff analyst.

“We no longer have the luxury of time,” said Councilmember Liz Alessio. “We need to put action behind our Climate Emergency Resolution, and that requires a dedicated staff person. And we need to update our policies so that they address climate pollutant emissions.”

Rattigan sees her role as a convener to bring together city departments to coordinate actions to reduce Napa’s climate emissions. “The analyst will work with city departments to determine what we’ve been doing, where the opportunities are, and where we can bring in funding to help with our climate change goals,” she said. “We’re always interested in hearing from the community with creative ideas and potential solutions.”

Actions you can take

— Attend the Octoberfest Event at Napa Power Equipment, 3145 Jefferson St., Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See the latest in battery-powered landscaping equipment and learn how to use a chain saw to safely reduce wildfire risk.

Contributor Chris Benz is a retired winemaker and co-founder of Napa Climate NOW!

Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at: http://napa.350bayarea.org.