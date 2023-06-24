An exciting takeaway from the Inaugural Napa Climate Summit, “Moving Forward Faster,” held May 24 at Napa Valley College, was that our local garbage and sewage are now being turned into renewable energy.

Andrew Dameron, Assistant General Manager and District Engineer for the Napa Sanitation District (“NapaSan”) explained, “NapaSan has transitioned in the last 25 years from a waste disposal agency to a state-of-the-art resource recovery facility harvesting the value of the sewage we receive: water, fertilizer, and energy.”

NapaSan harvests energy by capturing methane, a powerful climate warming gas, using an anaerobic digester from wastewater and the fats, oils, and grease received at the plant. This biogas is used to run a generator that supplies 40% of the operational needs of the wastewater treatment plant. A new linear generator being installed will allow biogas and on-site solar to provide 70% of the energy needed.

On the solid waste side, state law (SB 1383) tasks local waste disposal facilities with reducing organic materials that go into landfills. Organic materials rotting in landfills release methane. The Clover Flat landfill in Calistoga has been harvesting this methane since 2014, feeding a biogas generator that provides electricity to 1,000 homes.

Christy Pestoni, Director of Government Affairs for Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling, and Kevin Miller, Materials Diversion Administrator for the city of Napa, pointed out that we, the residents of Napa County, are “generators.” The organic waste we produce can be used to generate power, but only if we dispose of it correctly by putting all organic waste, including food scraps, into the “green bins.”

The city of Napa is using its public-private partnership with Napa Recycling and Waste Services to apply for funding for an anaerobic digester that will harvest methane from organic waste for vehicle fuel and electricity. The leftover solids are turned into compost for farming and gardening. The partners are also moving forward on a biomass gasification facility that will turn wood waste into electricity and provide biochar, a soil amendment, as a byproduct.

Funding Sources Abound

Julia DeNatale, Napa Community Foundation Vice President of Community Impact, kicked off the panel on funding sources by describing the Community Foundation’s work to access EPA funding to support local climate projects.

Congressman Mike Thompson’s Legislative Director, Crozer Conner, described the new funds and tax credits available to residents and businesses from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. On the state level, State Senator Bill Dodd presented his legislation that supports local climate funding through “Climate Resilience Districts” aimed largely at infrastructure improvements. Finally, Tracy Krumpen, District Director for Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, described California’s $48 billion for climate change investments in the current state budget.

Alexandra McGee, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Marin Clean Energy (MCE), noted that the Summit was focused on solutions, all of which require funding. “Partnerships are very core to this. We have a more powerful voice (for funding) if we can collaborate,” she said.

She described the funds that MCE currently makes available for EV chargers and energy efficiency programs for homeowners, landlords, and business owners. New funding will be coming from MCE to help electrify fleets.

“The extreme weather events we’ve experienced really give a sense of urgency to our efforts,” remarked Chris Benjamin, Director of Sustainability for PG&E, the Summit’s sponsor.

According to Benjamin, PG&E has invested in battery storage and achieved a 24% reduction in methane leaks from its natural gas system compared to 2015. He detailed PG&E’s climate goals, including a net zero energy system by 2040. PG&E is also working with vehicle manufactures to advance vehicle-to-grid systems to increase grid resilience.

“Preparing the grid for this electrification growth is a huge focus for us,” he said.

“This summit has been a great way to bring visibility to all the different projects that are happening in this region. It’s inspiring and impressive.”

The Summit was hosted by Napa Climate NOW! The recording of the event and the slide decks for the presentations can be found at https://napa.350bayarea.org/training-resources

Actions you can take:

Reduce emissions by not idling your car whenever possible. This saves fuel and money and reduces dangerous air pollution. Carpool to work and activities, and try walking or riding your bike for health, fun, and emission reductions. Check out the many rebates and other incentives to upgrade your home heating and appliances. Compost your food scraps. Let your elected officials know that you appreciate their positive initiatives.